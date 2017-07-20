Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Big Yellow Group reports qtrly revenue of 27.8 mln stg

July 20 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc ::Qtrly revenue 27.8 million stg versus 26.4 million stg year ago.Qtrly like-for-like revenue of 27.3 million stg versus 26.0 million stg year ago.Qtrly store maximum lettable area (MLA) 4.6 million versus 4.6 million year ago.Occupancy growth in quarter (sq ft) of 183,000 versus 110,000 year ago.Revenue from Armadillo portfolio for quarter to 30 june 2017 increased by 20 pct to 3.0 mln stg compared to same quarter last year.

Big Yellow Group Q3 LFL rev up 5 pct

Big Yellow Group Plc : Q3 closing occupancy 75.5 pct of MLA . Like-For-Like revenue for quarter 26.9 million stg . Revenue for quarter 27.4 million stg . Earnings guidance for full year remains in line with current consensus . "Significant uncertainties remain around UK's economic outlook." . "We believe new supply in our key areas of operation, particularly London, will remain constrained over medium to longer term" .Business is well placed to face down most challenges.

Big Yellow FY adjusted pretax profit rises 24 pct

Big Yellow Group Plc : Like-For-Like closing group occupancy is up 3.5 percentage points to 76.7% compared to 73.2% at 31 march 2015 . Revenue for year was £101.4 million (2015: £84.3 million), an increase of 20% . FY adjusted profit before tax in year of £49.0 million (2015: £39.4 million), up 24% .Final dividend declared is 12.8 pence per share.