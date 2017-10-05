BayWa AG (BYWGnx.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - BAYWA AG ::‍BAYWA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES HYBRID BOND​.TOTAL OF €300 MILLION WAS PLACED WITH NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS.

BayWa ‍plans issuance of hybrid bond​

Sept 20 (Reuters) - BAYWA AG :‍PLANS ISSUANCE OF HYBRID BOND​.‍NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE WILL BE USED, INTER ALIA, TO REFINANCE EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS OF COMPANY​.‍AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF HYBRID BOND IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LOWER TRIPLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE​.‍FINAL VOLUME WILL BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING AN INVESTOR ROADSHOW​.‍BOOKBUILDING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT BEGINNING OF OCTOBER​.

Baywa invests in WUN Energie GmbH​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - BAYWA AG ::INVESTS IN WUN ENERGIE GMBH​.

BayWa H1 EBIT up at EUR 72.8 mln‍​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BAYWA AG ::H1 EBIT IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 72.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 55.3 MILLION).‍​.H1 SALES ROSE TO AROUND 8 BILLION EUR (PREVIOUS YEAR: AROUND EUR 7.5 BILLION)​.CONTINUES TO EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES AND EBIT FOR 2017.

Baywa acquires majority stake in service developer of satellite-based applications Vista GmbH‍​

July 27 (Reuters) - BAYWA AG ::ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN SERVICE DEVELOPER OF SATELLITE-BASED APPLICATIONS‍​.BY ACQUIRING 51 PERCENT OF THE SHARES IN VISTA, BAYWA GROUP HAS SECURED VALUABLE EXPERTISE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF DIGITAL SOLUTIONS​.

Baywa Q1 EBIT swings to profit of 8.0 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - BAYWA AG :Q1 REVENUES EUR 3.8 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 EBIT AT EUR 8.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.IS OPTIMISTIC THAT GROUP WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS TARGETS FOR THE YEAR, PROVIDED THAT NO NEGATIVE INFLUENCES ARE EXERTED ON BUSINESS BY EXCEPTIONAL WEATHER CONDITIONAS AND MARKET DEVELOPMENTS.

Baywa AG :Extends Chief Financial Officer Andreas Helber's contract to 2022.

Baywa sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates

Baywa AG : Baywa sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates . Has entered into several agreements with Al Dahra Agriculture LLC and al Dahra National Investments LLC having their seats in Abu Dhabi, in connection with foundation of a joint venture company in Abu Dhabi . Joint venture company is meant to build greenhouses in Arab country in order to market premium fruit vegetables such as tomatoes in United Arab Emirates in future .Baywa will provide a loan amounting to approximately 30 million euros ($31.78 million) for project.

BayWa FY revenue up at 15.3 bln euros

BayWa AG : FY revenue 15.3 billion euros ($16.10 billion) . Generated revenues of around 15.3 billion euros in financial year 2016, thereby posting a slight increase (2015: 14.9 billion euros) . In 2016, group generated EBIT of 144.7 million euros (2015: 158.1 million euros). . Keeping group's dividend stable and paying 0.85 euros per share - same dividend paid for 2015 .Positive prospects overall, in agricultural trade as well, lead us to expect significant increases in earnings again in 2017.

BayWa AG acquires stake in a South African joint venture company

BayWa AG : Baywa AG acquires stake in a south african joint venture company . Objective of aforementioned joint venture is distribution of agricultural and materials handling equipment . Acquires a 50% stake in aforementioned joint venture company . Setting up of a joint venture with Barloworld South Africa Proprietary Limited . Purchase price payable by BayWa for 50% stake in joint venture company is just below 20 million euros ($21.42 million) .Each of BayWa AG and Barloworld South Africa will issue guarantees in a single-digit million euro amount to secure bank loans to be provided to joint venture company.