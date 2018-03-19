Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Polish regulator recommends BZ WBK retain its 2017 profit

March 19 (Reuters) - BZ WBK ::Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK (BZ WBK) says that it has received a recommendation from the Polish financial regulator KNF to retain its 2017 net profit.KNF did not oppose the potential payment of dividend by BZ WBK from its 2016 profit, BZ WBK says in a statement.

BZ WBK plans to issue up to PLN 1 bln in subordinated bonds

Feb 7 (Reuters) - BZ WBK ::The Polish unit of Banco Santander, BZ WBK, says it plans to issue subordinated bonds in Poland worth up to 1 billion zlotys ($296.55 million).Bank says it plans to issue the bonds until June 30, 2018.The bonds may be issued all at once or in several tranches, BZ WBK says ‍​.

Poland's BZ WBK says aims to improve results, able to pay dividend

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA ::BZ WBK Chief Executive Officer Michał Gajewski says Poland's third largest bank's ambition is to improve results in 2018, when asked if the bank plans to increase its net profit as it did in 2017.Gajewski says bank's situation allows it to pay out a dividend in 2018, but refuses to give details. .Further company coverage: BZW.WA.

KNF Recommends BZ WBK Additional Capital Requirement

Dec 19 (Reuters) - BANK ZACHODNI WBK ::THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) RECOMMENDS BZ WBK TO KEEP OWN FUNDS FOR ADDITIONAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENT IN RELATION TO THE RISK RESULTING FROM FX MORTGAGES AT 0.44 P.P. OVER THE AMOUNT OF TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (TCR).IT SHOULD BE COVERED AT LEAST IN 75 PERCENT BY TIER 1 CAPITAL.BZ WBK MEETS THE ABOVE REQUIREMENTS ON BOTH THE STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED LEVELS.THE REGULATOR HAS ALSO INFORMED ABOUT THE ADDITIONAL ADD-ON FOR BZ WBK IN THE AMOUNT OF 0.71 P.P..THE ADD-ON IS USED IN THE COMMERCIAL BANKS' DIVIDEND POLICY, MEASURING THE BANK'S SENSITIVITY TO AN UNFAVORABLE MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO.

BZ WBK's new acquisition neutral for potential dividend for 2017 - CFO

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA ::The agreement to buy Deutsche Bank's << >> Polish assets by Poland's third-largest lender Bank Zachodni WBK does not affect BZ WBK'S ability to potentially pay out a dividend for 2017, BZ WBK's Chief Financial Officer Maciej Reluga tells reporters.BZ WBK said on Thursday it has signed a deal to buy Deutsche Bank's Polish assets for 1.29 billion zlotys ($362 million) nL8N1OE1CB.

Poland's BZ WBK ready to consider further takeovers - CEO

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA ::The strategy of Poland's third-largest lender Bank Zachodni WBK is based on organic growth but the bank is ready to consider further takeovers if such opportunities arise, the bank's Chief Executive Michal Gajewski tells reporters.BZ WBK said on Thursday it has signed a deal to buy Deutsche Bank's << >> Polish assets for 1.29 billion zlotys ($362 million) to strengthen its position in the market nL8N1OE1CB.Shares in BZ WBK rise by over 5 percent by 1026 GMT‍​.

Santander's BZ WBK To Buy Deutsche Bank's Polish assets For 305 Mln Euros

Dec 14 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA ::SAYS TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT BANK ZACHODNI WBK REACHES DEAL WITH DEUTSCHE BANK TO BUY RETAIL AND PRIVATE BANKING BUSINESSES FROM DEUTSCHE BANK POLSKA FOR 305 MILLION EUROS.SAYS THE DEAL TO HAVE A NEGLIGIBLE IMPACT, IF ANY, ON THE GROUP'S FULLY LOADED CET1.

Polish BZ WBK's core strategy is organic growth -CEO

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA :CEO Michal Gajewski says lender's core strategy is organic growth but it is also ready to analyse potential acquisitions."Our main strategy is organic growth, which does not exclude that we'll be ...looking at what is happening in the market if there are attractive opportunities and then we will consider them," Gajewski tells news conference.Gajewski reiterates the bank's ambition is to increase profit in 2017 after excluding the positive effect of the sale of shares in Visa.

Poland's BZ WBK expects rise in 2017 like-for-like profit -CEO

July 28 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA :Poland's BZ WBK CEO Michal Gajewski said on Friday that he expected 2017 net profit to rise year on year, excluding a positive one-off on Visa shares sale which boosted 2016 earnings.."The financial results confirm that excluding the element related to Visa we will be able to achieve this ambitious target of our comparable result being better than in 2016. We are not announcing what it will be, but we forecast that it will be higher," Gajewski told reporters..Earlier on Friday BZ WBK, a Polish unit of Spain's Banco Santander << >>, SANR.WA, reported a 10 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 651 million zlotys. nL5N1KJ18G.In 2016 BZ WBK reported a net profit of 2.17 billion zlotys. .

Poland's BZ WBK strategy to focus on organic growth - CEO

April 26 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK (BZ WBK) :CFO of Poland's No.3 lender by assets BZ WBK says expects to book 70 million zlotys ($18.06 million) of bank guarantee funds charges in Q2.CEO says strategy focuses on organic growth, but will also look at potential takeovers, if opportunity arises .