Onxeo SA (C4X.PA)

Onxeo ‍announces preclinical data for combination of AsiDNA™ and belinostat​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA ::‍ANNOUNCES COMPELLING PRECLINICAL DATA IN COMBINATION FOR ITS TWO INNOVATIVE COMPOUNDS, ASIDNA™ AND BELINOSTAT​.‍RESULTS DEMONSTRATE VERY STRONG SYNERGISTIC EFFECT BETWEEN ASIDNA, FIRST-IN-CLASS DNA BREAK REPAIR INHIBITOR (DBRI), AND HISTONE DEACETYLASE INHIBITORS (HDACI)​.‍POTENTIAL APPLICATION OF ASIDNA™ IN COMBINATION WITH ANY HDACI FULLY COVERED BY KEY WORLDWIDE PATENT APPLICATION​.PARTICULARLY HIGH SYNERGY FOR COMBINATION OF ITS TWO PROPRIETORY ASSETS, ASIDNA AND BELINOSAT.HAS PLANNED AN EXTENSIVE PUBLICATION PLAN, STATING AT UPCOMING AACR MEETING IN APRIL 2018.​.

Onxeo grants exclusive worldwide license for Validive to Monopar Therapeutics

Sept 13 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA ::ONXEO GRANTS EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE OF VALIDIVE DEVELOPED FOR THE TREATMENT OF ORAL SEVERE MUCOSITIS TO MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS.‍AGREEMENT INCLUDES SUBSTANTIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS UP TO $108M AS WELL AS ESCALATING ROYALTIES ON FUTURE SALES​.‍MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS WILL DRIVE AND FUND ALL REMAINING DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES​.‍ONXEO IS ENTITLED TO AN IMMEDIATE $1.0M LICENSE FEE AND TO FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS THAT COULD REACH UP TO $108M SUBJECT TO ACHIEVEMENT OF AGREED UPON MILESTONES​.FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS THAT COULD REACH UP TO $108M SUBJECT TO ACHIEVEMENT OF AGREED UPON MILESTONES.‍ESCALATING ROYALTIES ON SALES UP TO A 2-DIGIT PERCENTAGE ARE ALSO PART OF AGREEMENT.​.FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS THAT COULD REACH UP TO $108M INCLUDING $15.5M RELATED TO REGULATORY MILESTONES, FROM PHASE III TO REGISTRATION.

Onxeo divests two non-core products to Vectans Pharma

July 31 (Reuters) - Onxeo Sa ::ONXEO DIVESTS TWO NON-CORE PRODUCTS IN ORAL PATHOLOGIES TO VECTANS PHARMA.WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 4 MILLION, AS WELL AS A POTENTIAL EARN-OUT PAYMENT.SALE OF TWO HISTORICAL PRODUCTS SITAVIG AND LORAMYC TO VECTANS PHARMA.TO ASSIGN TO VECTANS PHARMA ALL ASSETS RELATING TO TWO PRODUCTS - NOTABLY PATENTS, REGULATORY AUTHORIZATIONS AND OUTSTANDING CONTRACTS.

Onxeo H1 net loss stable at 11.6‍​ million euros

July 28 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​3.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​11.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 11.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.AT JUNE 30, 2017, THE COMPANY HAD CONSOLIDATED CASH POSITION OF €27.7 MILLION.H1 NET LOSS EUR 11.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 11.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Onxeo launches capital increase by means of accelerated book-build offering

June 19 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA : :ONXEO LAUNCHES A CAPITAL INCREASE BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILD OFFERING.GROSS PROCEEDS FROM THE TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 12M€.

Onxeo announces allowance of U.S. patent for Livatag in hepatocellular carcinoma

May 10 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA :ONXEO ANNOUNCES ALLOWANCE OF U.S. PATENT FOR LIVATAG® IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA.USPTO NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE RECEIVED FOR PATENT RELATED TO SPECIFIC ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION FOR LIVATAG PROVIDES PROTECTION OF RELATED CLAIMS UNTIL 2032.

Onxeo Q1 revenue up 55 pct to 1.2 million euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Onxeo SA ::Q1 revenue up 55 pct to EUR 1.2 million ($1.3 million) .Cash position of EUR 21.7 million at March 31, 2017.

Onxeo FY net loss widens to 22.7 million euros

Onxeo SA : FY revenue EUR 4.4 million ($4.65 million) versus EUR 3.5 million year ago . FY operating loss of EUR 23.2 million versus loss of EUR 22.4 million year ago . FY net loss EUR 22.7 million versus loss of EUR 19.4 million year ago . Cash and cash equivalents of EUR 29.2 million at December 31, 2016 . Enrolment for the phase III Livatag study in advanced primary liver cancer completed on schedule to deliver preliminary results mid-2017 Further company coverage: [C4X.PA] ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Onxeo announces another positive DSMB recommendation for Livatag

Onxeo SA : Announces 9th positive DSMB recommendation to continue Livatag relive phase III trial in HCC .Nine consecutive positive DSMB recommendations reinforce acceptable safety profile of Livatag.

Onxeo SA Q3 revenues up at 1.23 mln euros

Onxeo Sa : Revenues for Q3 of 2016 amounted to 1.23 million euros ($1.34 million) compared to 1.1 million euros in Q3 of 2015 .12.5 million euros capital increase successfully completed.