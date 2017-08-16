Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Caixabank signs agreement with Alibaba to allow purchases via Alipay

Aug 16 (Reuters) - CAIXABANK SA ::SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA TO ALLOW USERS OF ALIPAY PAYMENT SYSTEM TO MAKE PURCHASES IN SPANISH ESTABLISHMENTS.

Caixabank H1 net profit up 31.6 pct YoY; upgrades guidance for NII and fees

July 28 (Reuters) - CAIXABANK SA ::H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 2.35 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.04 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT 436 MILLION EUROS.H1 NET PROFIT 839 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 638 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME 1.20 BILLION EUROS.NPLS 6.5 PERCENT AT END-JUNE.COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO FULLY LOADED 11.5 PERCENT AT END-JUNE VERSUS 11.5 PERCENT AT END-MARCH.RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY (ROTE) 6.5 PERCENT AT END-JUNE.BPI CONTRIBUTES 77 MILLION EUROS TO THE CAIXABANK GROUP'S EARNINGS IN THE PAST FIVE MONTHS.GUIDANCE IN NII AND FEES UPGRADED TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH AFTER H1 PERFORMANCE.

Banco BPI posts H1 recurring net profit of 188 mln euros

July 25 (Reuters) - BANCO BPI SA ::H1 RECURRING NET PROFIT 188 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 106 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.POSTS H1 REPORTED NET LOSS OF 102 MILLION EUROS REFLECTING NON RECURRING NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF 290 MILLION EUROS.

Caixabank to issue 1.00 billion euros in 11 year debt

July 5 (Reuters) - CAIXABANK SA ::TO ISSUE 1.00 BILLION EUROS IN SUBORDINATED BONDS UNDER ITS DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAM.THE FINAL MATURITY DATE OF THE ISSUE WILL BE JULY 14, 2028.

Caixabank to become Mediamarkt's financial services provider

July 3 (Reuters) - Caixabank SA ::SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH MEDIAMARKT << >> TO BECOME ITS FINANCIAL SERVICES PROVIDER.

Caixabank says 610 employees agree to voluntary redundancy plan

May 22 (Reuters) - CAIXABANK SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY 610 EMPLOYEES HAVE AGREED TO VOLUNTARY REDUNDANCY PLAN FOR EMPLOYEES BORN BEFORE JAN 1, 1962.SEES TO SPEND 304 MILLION EUROS GROSS ON THE AGREEMENT IN CURRENT QUARTER.COST SAVINGS ASSOCIATED WITH THE PLAN ESTIMATED AT 65 MILLION GROSS EUROS PER YEAR.

Spain's Criteria says won't comment on Atlantia-Abertis for 3-4 weeks

May 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Criteria spokesman::Says the bank will not make an announcement on the Atlantia << >> bid for Spain's Abertis << >> for "three or four weeks".Says a final decision could take weeks, or even months.

No Abertis response to Atlantia offer in short term says source with knowledge of process

May 15 (Reuters) - Abertis Infraestructuras SA :Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia << >> offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process..Italian infrastructure group Atlantia launched a cash-and-share offer for Abertis on Monday, in a deal that values the Spanish rival at 16.34 billion euros ($18 billion)..

Abertis shareholder Criteria does not expect response to Atlantia offer in short term

May 15 (Reuters) - Criteria::Source close to Abertis shareholder, Criteria, says does not expect response to Atlantia << >> offer in short term..

Banco BPI posts Q1 loss on Angolan deconsolidation

April 26(Reuters) - Banco BPI SA , the Portuguese unit of Spain's Caixabank ::Said late on Wednesday it had a first-quarter net loss of 123 million euros ($134 million) after a year-ago profit of 46 million..The loss reflects a negative impact of 212 million euros from the sale of a 2 percent stake in its unit BFA and consequent deconsolidation of BFA, which BPI no longer controls..Excluding the deconsolidation impact, net profit rose to 90 million euros..Fully-implemented core Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.8 percent at the end of March, complies with minimum requirements for 2017..Net interest income from domestic operations up 7 percent.The ratio of loans in arrears for more than 90 days in the domestic operations accounts fell to 2.9 percent in March 2017 from 3.6 percent a year earlier..The credit at risk ratio decreased to 3.8 percent from 4.6 percent. .