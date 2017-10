CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CACT.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capitaland Commercial Trust says quarterly net property income up 2.7 percent year on year

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust :‍Distributable income of S$73.1 million in 3Q 2017 compared to S$68.3 million in 3Q 2016​.‍Qtrly net property income up 2.7% YOY to S$58.6 million​.‍Distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.02 Singapore cents for 3Q 2017​.Qtrly gross revenue s$74.1 million versus s$74.4 mln‍​.‍Lower net property income is expected in FY2018 at select properties in CCT'S current portfolio​.

Capitaland Commercial Trust announces launch of S$700.0 mln rights issue

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust :Co is undertaking rights issue to raise gross proceeds of about S$700.0 million.

Capitaland Commercial Trust updates on cancellation of bonds pursuant to conversion

July 27 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust :S$34.8 million in aggregate principal amount of s$175 million 2.5 per cent. Convertible bonds due 12 sept been converted and cancelled.

Capitaland Commercial Trust announces an estimated distribution per unit of 2.27 cents for Q2 2017

July 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust ::Announces an estimated distribution per unit (dpu) of 2.27 cents for 2Q 2017.In 2Q 2017 trust's distributable income of S$69.5 million grew by 6.7%.2Q 2017 gross revenue increased by 29.5% to S$87.5 million.Qtrly net property income S$69.1 million up 34.3 percent.

Capitaland Commercial Trust says cancellation of bonds pursuant to conversion

June 22 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust :Announces S$175 million 2.5 per cent. Convertible bonds due 2017 cancellation of bonds pursuant to conversion.

Capitaland Commercial Trust announces cancellation and conversion of certain bonds

May 29 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust ::S$175m 2.5% CBS Due 2017-cancellation Of Bonds Pursuant To Conversion.

Capitaland Commercial Trust says CCT to divest One George Street

May 2 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust ::CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter.Agreed value of one george street of S$1,183.2 million or S$2,650 per square foot (psf) based on building’s net lettable area.CCT is expected to recognise an estimated gain of S$84.6 million on the divestment of the property on a 50.0 pct basis.

Capitaland Commercial Trust says Q1 gross revenue increased by 33.9% to S$89.5 mln

April 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust ::CCT's Q1 2017 DPU of 2.40 cents up 9.6 pct year-on-year.Qtrly net property income S$ 69.9 million versus S$52 million.Q1 2017 gross revenue increased by 33.9 pct to S$89.5 million.

Capitaland Commercial Trust announces appointment of deputy CEO in managing company

Capitaland Commercial Trust :Appointment of Chee Tien Jin Kevin as deputy chief executive officer of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management Limited.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust reports Q2 net property income of S$51.5 mln vs S$53.9 mln last year

CapitaLand Commercial Trust : Q2 net property income s$51.5 million versus s$53.9 million a year ago . Q2 gross revenue s$67.6 million versus s$69.1 million a year ago . Q2 distribution per unit 2.20 Singapore cents . Market vacancy rate is expected to rise in the short term with the completion of new supply over the next six to nine months . Singapore office market continued to see declines in occupancy and rental rates .