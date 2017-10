Cadila Healthcare Ltd (CADI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cadila healthcare says Zydus gets final nod from U.S. FDA for dutasteride capsules​

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd :Says ‍Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for dutasteride capsules​.

Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final U.S.FDA nod for desmopressin nasal spray solution​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd ::Says Zydus gets final u.s. Fda nod for desmopressin nasal spray solution ​.

Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final nod from U.S. FDA for doxycycline tablets

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd ::Says Zydus gets final approval from U.S. FDA for doxycycline tablets USP​.Drug to be manufactured at group's formulations manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad‍​.

Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets U.S.FDA nod for Indomethacin ER capsules

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd ::Zydus gets final approval from U.S.FDA for Indomethacin Extended-release capsules USP used for treating inflammatory conditions.

Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final nod from U.S. FDA for itraconazole capsules 100 mg

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd :Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for itraconazole capsules 100 mg.Says drug will be manufactured at group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Cadila Healthcare's ‍Zydus gets final FDA nod for skin disorder, hypertension drugs

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd ::Says ‍zydus receives final approval from USFDA for desoximetasone ointment and labetalol hydrochloride tablets​.Says drug to be manufactured at group's topical facility at Ahmedabad.Says labetalol to be manufactured at formulations facility at pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Cadila Healthcare says Zydus got U.S. FDA approval for two products‍​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd ::Says Zydus receives two product approvals from the USFDA‍​.Says modafinil tablets cleared by FDA for marketing.Says both drugs to be manufactured at group's formulations manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad.Says modafinil tablets indicated for adults with a kind of sleep disorder.Says FDA also gave tentative nod for solifenacin succinate tablets.

Cadila Healthcare says U.S. FDA completes inspection of Moraiya facility

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd :Says Cadila Healthcare's Moraiya facility successfully completes USFDA inspection.At end of inspection, no observation (483) is issued.

Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets U.S. FDA approval for Donepezil hydrochloride tablets

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd :Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Donepezil hydrochloride tablets.Says drug will be manufactured at co's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.Says drug is indicated for treatment of dementia of alzheimer's disease.

Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final approval from U.S. FDA for aspirin & extended-release dipyridamole capsules

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd ::Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for aspirin and extended-release dipyridamole capsules.Drug will be manufactured at group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.Drug is an antiplatelet agent which works in prevention of excessive blood clotting.