CAE Inc (CAE.TO)

CAE disappointed with decision from united states army

Sept 14 (Reuters) - CAE Inc ::CAE USA comment on united states army initial entry rotary-wing instructor support services contract.Is disappointed with decision from United States Army, and following a debrief will determine next steps.Development does not change CAE's outlook for year, or its expectations for growth in its defense and security business.CAE Inc - ‍CAE USA will determine next steps, which could include further protest​.

CAE Inc and Tech3Lab to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots​

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cae Inc :CAE Inc - ‍ co, Tech3Lab is joining forces to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots​.CAE Inc - ‍ agreement to advance research on user experience for aircraft pilots in flight simulators​.

Singapore Airlines, CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc :Singapore Airlines and CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore.CAE Inc - ‍singapore Airlines and CAE have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture for pilot training in Singapore​.‍The equally-owned JV centre will operate out of Singapore Airlines training centre located near Changi airport​.

CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC Joint Venture with China Southern Airlines

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc :CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC joint venture with China Southern Airlines.CAE Inc - deal for ‍US$96 million​.CAE - co & China Southern Airlines concluded agreement which involves China Southern acquiring co's 49 pct equity stake in Zhuhai flight training centre​.

CAE Inc's ‍board approves 13pct quarterly dividend increase

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc ::CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results and announces dividend increase.Q1 earnings per share C$0.24 from continuing operations.Q1 revenue C$698.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$699.8 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.CAE Inc - ‍board of directors approves 13% quarterly dividend increase from $0.08 to $0.09 per share​.CAE Inc - ‍announces new strategic developments with longstanding airline customers in Asia​.CAE Inc - ‍civil backlog at end of quarter was $3.2 billion​.CAE Inc - company expects lower capital intensity in fiscal 2018, with total capital expenditures expected to be in range of $150 million.CAE Inc - ‍outlook for fiscal 2018 unchanged​.CAE Inc - ‍CAE confirms it is in advanced discussions with airasia to conclude a sale and purchase agreement.CAE Inc - ‍sale and purchase agreement for cae to acquire airasia's 50pct share of asian aviation centre of excellence sdn​.

Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Limited : :Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae.Entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with cae inc to incorporate a joint venture company in singapore.Each of sia and cae will hold 50% of equity interest in jv company.Each of sia and cae will hold 50% of equity interest in jv company.Proposed jv is not expected to have any material impact on financial performance,net tangible assets per share & eps for current fy.Sia's 50% share of investment will be funded through its internal resources.

CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 mln

July 18 (Reuters) - CAE Inc ::CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 million.CAE Inc - contracts awarded during CAE's Q1 of fiscal year 2018.

CAE Q4 EPS C$0.31 excluding items

May 31 (Reuters) - Cae Inc :Cae reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results.Q4 earnings per share c$0.25 from continuing operations.Q4 earnings per share view c$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q4 revenue c$734.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$748.4 million.Q4 earnings per share c$0.31 excluding items.Cae inc - expects lower capital intensity in fiscal 2018, with total capital expenditures expected to be in range of $150 million.Cae sees fy2018 in civil, to generate low-double digit percentage segment operating income growth, in defence, mid-high single-digit percentage growth.Cae inc - expects continued "good growth" in fiscal year 2018.

CAE awarded contract by Airbus for about C$200 million

CAE Inc - : CAE awarded contract by Airbus for comprehensive c295w training solution for Canada's fixed-wing search and rescue program . Contract is worth approximately c$200 million over next 11 years . Contract includes options to extend an additional 15 years that would take value to more than c$300 million .As part of FWSAR program, rcaf will receive 16 c295w aircraft specifically modified for search and rescue.

CAE signs series of commercial, business aviation training solution contracts valued at more than C$250 mln

CAE Inc : CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training solution contracts valued at more than c$250 million . CAE Inc - announced today a series of aviation training contracts valued at more than c$250 million .Contracts include cadet-to-captain training programs, crew resourcing services, and sale of 12 full-flight simulators.