CAE Inc (CAE.TO)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - CAE Inc ::CAE USA comment on united states army initial entry rotary-wing instructor support services contract.Is disappointed with decision from United States Army, and following a debrief will determine next steps.Development does not change CAE's outlook for year, or its expectations for growth in its defense and security business.CAE Inc - CAE USA will determine next steps, which could include further protest.
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cae Inc :CAE Inc - co, Tech3Lab is joining forces to use neuroscience and big data to improve performance of aircraft pilots.CAE Inc - agreement to advance research on user experience for aircraft pilots in flight simulators.
Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc :Singapore Airlines and CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore.CAE Inc - singapore Airlines and CAE have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture for pilot training in Singapore.The equally-owned JV centre will operate out of Singapore Airlines training centre located near Changi airport.
Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc :CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC joint venture with China Southern Airlines.CAE Inc - deal for US$96 million.CAE - co & China Southern Airlines concluded agreement which involves China Southern acquiring co's 49 pct equity stake in Zhuhai flight training centre.
Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc ::CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results and announces dividend increase.Q1 earnings per share C$0.24 from continuing operations.Q1 revenue C$698.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$699.8 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.CAE Inc - board of directors approves 13% quarterly dividend increase from $0.08 to $0.09 per share.CAE Inc - announces new strategic developments with longstanding airline customers in Asia.CAE Inc - civil backlog at end of quarter was $3.2 billion.CAE Inc - company expects lower capital intensity in fiscal 2018, with total capital expenditures expected to be in range of $150 million.CAE Inc - outlook for fiscal 2018 unchanged.CAE Inc - CAE confirms it is in advanced discussions with airasia to conclude a sale and purchase agreement.CAE Inc - sale and purchase agreement for cae to acquire airasia's 50pct share of asian aviation centre of excellence sdn.
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Limited : :Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae.Entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with cae inc to incorporate a joint venture company in singapore.Each of sia and cae will hold 50% of equity interest in jv company.Each of sia and cae will hold 50% of equity interest in jv company.Proposed jv is not expected to have any material impact on financial performance,net tangible assets per share & eps for current fy.Sia's 50% share of investment will be funded through its internal resources.
July 18 (Reuters) - CAE Inc ::CAE awarded defence contracts valued at more than C$175 million.CAE Inc - contracts awarded during CAE's Q1 of fiscal year 2018.
May 31 (Reuters) - Cae Inc :Cae reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results.Q4 earnings per share c$0.25 from continuing operations.Q4 earnings per share view c$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q4 revenue c$734.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$748.4 million.Q4 earnings per share c$0.31 excluding items.Cae inc - expects lower capital intensity in fiscal 2018, with total capital expenditures expected to be in range of $150 million.Cae sees fy2018 in civil, to generate low-double digit percentage segment operating income growth, in defence, mid-high single-digit percentage growth.Cae inc - expects continued "good growth" in fiscal year 2018.
CAE Inc - : CAE awarded contract by Airbus for comprehensive c295w training solution for Canada's fixed-wing search and rescue program . Contract is worth approximately c$200 million over next 11 years . Contract includes options to extend an additional 15 years that would take value to more than c$300 million .As part of FWSAR program, rcaf will receive 16 c295w aircraft specifically modified for search and rescue.
CAE Inc : CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training solution contracts valued at more than c$250 million . CAE Inc - announced today a series of aviation training contracts valued at more than c$250 million .Contracts include cadet-to-captain training programs, crew resourcing services, and sale of 12 full-flight simulators.
