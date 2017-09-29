Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Italy's Atlante to invest 500 mln euros to buy three savings banks' bad debts
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italian bank rescue fund Atlante says::To invest 500 million euros to buy bad loans that Italian savings banks Cesena, Rimini, San Miniato must sell before being taken over by Credit Agricole.Will use money to buy mezzanine tranche in the three banks' bad loan securitisation.Deal over the three banks' bad debts also involves a 360 million euro financing from leading banks that will cover the senior tranche in the securitisation.it has finalised with HSBC, Banca IMI and Deutsche Bank a similar 200 million euro senior financing which it used to buy the bad debts of other three small banks that were rescued by UBI Banca earlier this year.. Full Article
Credit Agricole Egypt says Ali Hassan Ali Dayekh raises stake in bank
Sept 27 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE
Cariparma CEO confident will reach deal on 3 Italian savings banks by end-Sept
Sept 18 (Reuters) - CEO of Credit Agricole's
Banca Carim extends exclusive talks with Credit Agricole until Sept 30
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole::Italian lender Banca Carim says extends until Sept. 30 exclusive talks with the French bank, which wants to buy the smaller bank. Full Article
CIC to sell private banking activities in Singapore and Hong Kong
June 16 (Reuters) - CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL SA
Credit Agricole launches tender offers for perpetual notes
PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole Egypt calls board meeting to raise FY dividend
Credit Agricole Egypt
Credit Agricole says satisfied with business at Banque Saudi Fransi
Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 bln Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
: Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 billion Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources Source : http://bloom.bg/2nb5jwy Further company coverage: [1050.SE] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole form new venture called COPARTIS
BNP Paribas
French bankers weighing Brexit face Paris pressure to come home
LONDON/PARIS While most London-based bankers are brushing up on their German to prepare for a move to Frankfurt post-Brexit, senior staff at French investment banks expect to say "Oui" to government pressure to bring jobs home to Paris.