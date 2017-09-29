Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Italy's Atlante to invest 500 mln euros to buy three savings banks' bad debts

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italian bank rescue fund Atlante says::To invest 500 million euros to buy bad loans that Italian savings banks Cesena, Rimini, San Miniato must sell before being taken over by Credit Agricole.Will use money to buy mezzanine tranche in the three banks' bad loan securitisation.Deal over the three banks' bad debts also involves a 360 million euro financing from leading banks that will cover the senior tranche in the securitisation.it has finalised with HSBC, Banca IMI and Deutsche Bank a similar 200 million euro senior financing which it used to buy the bad debts of other three small banks that were rescued by UBI Banca earlier this year..

Credit Agricole Egypt says Ali Hassan Ali Dayekh raises stake in bank

Sept 27 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE ::ALI BIN HASSAN BIN ALI DAYEKH BUYS 767,250 SHARES IN BANK FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EGP 35.3 MILLION, RAISES STAKE TO 6.12 PERCENT FROM 5.87 PERCENT.

Cariparma CEO confident will reach deal on 3 Italian savings banks by end-Sept

Sept 18 (Reuters) - CEO of Credit Agricole's Italian unit Cariparma, Giampiero Maioli, says::confident will reach agreement for purchase of three small Italian savings banks by end of the month.

Banca Carim extends exclusive talks with Credit Agricole until Sept 30

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole::Italian lender Banca Carim says extends until Sept. 30 exclusive talks with the French bank, which wants to buy the smaller bank.

CIC to sell private banking activities in Singapore and Hong Kong

June 16 (Reuters) - CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL SA :DIVESTITURE PROJECT OF PRIVATE BANKING ACTIVITIES IN ASIA‍​.ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT TO SELL ITS PRIVATE BANKING BUSINESS IN SINGAPORE AND HONG KONG.

Credit Agricole launches tender offers for perpetual notes

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole ::* Crédit Agricole S.A. today announced the launch of simultaneous tender offers to purchase for cash six series of its outstanding perpetual notes.

Credit Agricole Egypt calls board meeting to raise FY dividend

Credit Agricole Egypt : Calls board meeting on March 30 to raise FY dividend to EGP 1.84 per share from EGP 0.86 per share proposed earlier Source:(http://bit.ly/2nlPZgY) Further company coverage: [CIEB.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Credit Agricole says satisfied with business at Banque Saudi Fransi

Credit Agricole : Credit Agricole says satisfied with business at Banque Saudi Fransi . Will not try to prevent rumours about the sale of its stake to circulate . Sources familiar with the deal said on March 8 that Credit Agricole had picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi <1050.SE>, valued at nearly $2.4 billion. [nL5N1GL1XQ] Further company coverage: [CAGR.PA] ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 bln Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources

: Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 billion Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources Source : http://bloom.bg/2nb5jwy Further company coverage: [1050.SE] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole form new venture called COPARTIS

BNP Paribas /Credit Agricole : Companies form new 50/50 joint venture called COPARTIS . New venture will focus on stock portfolio, investment management and outsourcing activities Further company coverage: [BNPP.PA] (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta) ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).