Edition:
United States

Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)

CAPF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

753.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs755.50
Open
Rs759.75
Day's High
Rs761.40
Day's Low
Rs747.20
Volume
95,374
Avg. Vol
534,242
52-wk High
Rs839.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Capital First consol June-qtr profit up about 36 pct
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 05:42am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd ::Consol June quarter net profit 669.6 million rupees.Consol June quarter total revenue 8.20 billion rupees.Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 491.6 million rupees; consol total revenue was 6.22 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth 250 mln rupees
Monday, 5 Jun 2017 02:28am EDT 

June 5 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :Says approved issue of NCDs INR 250 million plus green shoe option of INR 250 million on private placement basis.  Full Article

Capital First approves issue of NCDs of 500 mln rupees
Thursday, 18 May 2017 02:38am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 500 million plus green shoe option of INR 500 million.  Full Article

Capital First sells entire 6.58 pct stake in Arshiya Ltd
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 09:21am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :Says sells entire 6.58 percent stake in Arshiya Ltd.  Full Article

Capital First says Warburg Pincus sells 25 pct stake in co; GIC Singapore ups stake to 14 pct
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 08:12am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :Says Warburg Pincus sells 25% in capital first, GIC Singapore ups stake to 14%.  Full Article

India's Capital First says approved issue of NCDs of 500 mln rupees
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 02:25am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 500 million plus green shoe option of INR 500 million on private placement basis.  Full Article

Capital First's promoter Cloverdell proposes to sell up to 20 mln shares in co
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 12:05am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :Cloverdell Investment, affiliate of Warburg Pincus group, informed co of their proposal to sell up to 20 million shares held by them in co.  Full Article

India's Capital First approves issue of NCDs of 1 bln rupees
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 02:46am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Capital First :Says approved issue of non-convertible debentures of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 2 billion on private placement basis.  Full Article

Capital First says co not informed of stake sale by promoter
Thursday, 11 May 2017 07:14am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :Says clarifies on news item on stake sale to promoter.Says co not been informed of any such stake sale by the promoter.  Full Article

India's Capital First sees loans to grow about 25 pct in 2017/18 - chairman
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 06:45am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - India's Capital First Ltd Executive Chairman V. Vaidyanathan says: :Expects loan growth of about 25 percent in 2017/18 - chairman.Expects bad loan situation to be better in 2017/18 - chairman.  Full Article

Capital First Ltd News

BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of NCDs ‍​

* Says approved allotment of NCDs ‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fyhxh9 Further company coverage:

» More CAPF.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials