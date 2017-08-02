Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Capital First consol June-qtr profit up about 36 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd ::Consol June quarter net profit 669.6 million rupees.Consol June quarter total revenue 8.20 billion rupees.Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 491.6 million rupees; consol total revenue was 6.22 billion rupees.

India's Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth 250 mln rupees

June 5 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :Says approved issue of NCDs INR 250 million plus green shoe option of INR 250 million on private placement basis.

Capital First approves issue of NCDs of 500 mln rupees

May 18 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 500 million plus green shoe option of INR 500 million.

Capital First sells entire 6.58 pct stake in Arshiya Ltd

May 17 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :Says sells entire 6.58 percent stake in Arshiya Ltd.

Capital First says Warburg Pincus sells 25 pct stake in co; GIC Singapore ups stake to 14 pct

May 17 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :Says Warburg Pincus sells 25% in capital first, GIC Singapore ups stake to 14%.

Capital First's promoter Cloverdell proposes to sell up to 20 mln shares in co

May 17 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :Cloverdell Investment, affiliate of Warburg Pincus group, informed co of their proposal to sell up to 20 million shares held by them in co.

India's Capital First approves issue of NCDs of 1 bln rupees

May 16 (Reuters) - Capital First :Says approved issue of non-convertible debentures of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 2 billion on private placement basis.

Capital First says co not informed of stake sale by promoter

May 11 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd :Says clarifies on news item on stake sale to promoter.Says co not been informed of any such stake sale by the promoter.

India's Capital First sees loans to grow about 25 pct in 2017/18 - chairman

May 10 (Reuters) - India's Capital First Ltd Executive Chairman V. Vaidyanathan says: :Expects loan growth of about 25 percent in 2017/18 - chairman.Expects bad loan situation to be better in 2017/18 - chairman.