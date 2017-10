Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (CAPL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Caplin Point Laboratories gets U.S. FDA approval for ketorolac tromethamine injection

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd :Says gets FDA approval for ketorolac tromethamine injection 30 mg/ml in U.S..Says ketorolac tromethamine injection will be manufactured at Caplin's FDA approved site.

Cycle Pharmaceuticals gets FDA approval for Ketorolac Tromethamine injection

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cycle Pharmaceuticals::Cycle Pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval and launches Ketorolac Tromethamine injection 30mg/ml in the U.S..Cycle Pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval and launches Ketorolac Tromethamine injection 30mg/ml in the U.S..

Caplin Point Labs approves re-appointment of Sridhar Ganesan as MD‍​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd ::Says approved re-appointment of Sridhar Ganesan as MD‍​.

India's Caplin Point Laboratories June-qtr consol profit rises

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 363.2 million rupees versus profit 159.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 1.27 billion rupees versus 864.5 million rupees year ago.

India's Caplin Point Laboratories March-qtr consol profit more than doubles

May 10 (Reuters) - Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 334.1 million rupees versus 155.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol net sales 1.18 billion rupees versus 819.1 million rupees year ago.

Caplin Point Laboratories gets EIR from USFDA for inspection at Gummidipoondi

May 8 (Reuters) - Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd :Says gets EIR from USFDA for inspection at Gummidipoondi.

Caplin Point Laboratories Dec-qtr profit rises

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 177 million rupees versus profit 159.8 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 876.7 million rupees versus 755.2 million rupees year ago.

Caplin Point Labs approves sub-division of equity shares in 1:5 ratio

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd : Approved the sub-division of existing equity shares in 1:5 ratio .

Caplin Point Labs March-qtr profit rises

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd : March-quarter net profit 151.5 million rupees versus 106 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 772 million rupees versus 581.8 million rupees last year . Recommended final dividend of 35 percent .