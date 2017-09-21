Capgemini SE (CAPP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capgemini ‍to repurchase up to 360 million​ euros of shares

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Capgemini :‍To repurchase up to 3,600,000 shares for a maximum of 360 million euros.Part of ongoing share buyback programme​.

Capgemini acquires U.S. ECommerce provider Lyons Consulting Group

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Capgemini ::* Announces acquisition of Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), an award-winning digital and global commerce service provider with expertise in salesforce commerce cloud business.* Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, LYONSCG accelerates the group's growth strategy focused on digital, notably in North America, says Capgemini.* Founded in 2003, LYONSCG works with a number of leading retail and B2B brands such as GoPro, Titleist/FootJoy, Timex, Charlotte Russe, Vince, and Bayou Steel.

Capgemini announces 400 mln euros share buyback

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Capgemini :‍To authorize an additional share buyback program of up to 3,600,000 shares, for a maximum amount of 400 million euros.

Capgemini reiterates its 2017 financial targets​

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Capgemini ::* Reiterates its targets for 2017.* Confirms aim of achieving medium-term operating margin between 12.5% and 13.0% and organic growth between 5% and 7%.* Company holding investor presentation in London on Sept 12.* Group will notably further illustrate the rapid transition of its business toward Digital and Cloud which represented 35% of its revenues in the first half of the 2017, and will provide a general Group update.

Capgemini H1 net profit group share EUR 375 million, up 3 pct yoy

July 27 (Reuters) - CAPGEMINI : :H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 375 MILLION VERSUS EUR 366 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUES EUR 6.41 BILLION VERSUS EUR 6.26 BILLION YEAR AGO.‍H1 ORGANIC FREE CASH FLOW OF EUR 64 MILLION, UP EUR 33 MILLION​.‍H1 OPERATING MARGIN UP 0.3 POINTS TO 10.5%​.H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 538 MILLION VERSUS EUR 510 MILLION YEAR AGO.‍FOR 2017, GROUP FORECASTS REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES OF 3.0%​.‍FOR 2017, GROUP FORECASTS OPERATING MARGIN OF 11.7% TO 11.9% AND ORGANIC FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION IN EXCESS OF EUR 950 MILLION​.CAPGEMINI - FX ‍IMPACT ON REVENUES ON A FULL-YEAR BASIS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE BY SLIGHTLY MORE THAN 1 POINT​.

TenneT awards major application services contract to Capgemini

June 29 (Reuters) - CAPGEMINI SE ::TENNET AWARDS MAJOR APPLICATION SERVICES CONTRACT TO CAPGEMINI.

Capgemini wins new 15 million pound agreement with House of Fraser

June 26 (Reuters) - Capgemini :NEW £15 MILLION AGREEMENT WITH HOUSE OF FRASER.THREE-YEAR DEAL WILL PLACE CAPGEMINI AT THE HEART OF THE RETAILER’S IT ECOSYSTEM, BUILDING ON A SEVEN-YEAR RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BOTH COMPANIES.

Cap Gemini S.A. becomes Capgemini SE

June 2 (Reuters) - CAPGEMINI SE ::REG-CAPGEMINI : CAP GEMINI S.A. TAKES THE LEGAL FORM OF A "EUROPEAN COMPANY" AND BECOMES CAPGEMINI SE.CAPGEMINI WILL REPLACE CAP GEMINI AS TICKER NAME ON EURONEXT FROM JUNE 5TH, 2017, THE OTHER CODES REMAIN UNCHANGED.

Capgemini supports Cathay Pacific Airways to transform its worldwide procurement and finance functions

May 17 (Reuters) - CAP GEMINI SA ::CAPGEMINI SUPPORTS CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS TO TRANSFORM ITS WORLDWIDE PROCUREMENT AND FINANCE FUNCTIONS.

Capgemini keeps 2017 goals, Q1 sales up 2.8 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Capgemini says in a statement::Capgemini starts the year on a solid footing.Capgemini group achieved consolidated revenues of 3.171 billion euros in Q1 of 2017, up 2.8 pct year-on-year at constant exchange rates.A strong level of bookings confirms good start to year.For 2017, group forecasts revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 3.0 pct.Bookings totaled eur 3.001 billlion euros in Q1 2017, down 3.2 pct at constant exchange rates on Q1 2016.Forecasts 2017 operating margin of 11.7 pct to 11.9 pct and organic free cash flow generation in excess of 950 million euros..For 2017, group forecasts revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 3.0 pct..