Oct 6 (Reuters) - :** Chile paper products producer Empresas CMPC SA says insurer rejects damage claims at Guaiba II plant in Brazil.** CMPC had previously said a stoppage at a boiler would cost $200 million, but that the damages were covered by insurance.** Company told Chile securities regulator on Friday it disagreed with Mapfre Seguros Gerais' rejection of claims and will take legal action to try to receive payment.** In first half of 2017, CMPC profit fell by 91 percent to $9.6 million in part due to problems at Guaiba.