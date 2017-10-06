Edition:
United States

Empresas CMPC SA (CAR.SN)

CAR.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange

2,416.00CLP
1 Feb 2019
Change (% chg)

$46.00 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
$2,370.00
Open
$2,370.00
Day's High
$2,450.00
Day's Low
$2,380.00
Volume
1,201,656
Avg. Vol
1,707,324
52-wk High
$3,000.00
52-wk Low
$2,071.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chile paper producer CMPC says Brazil plant insurance claim rejected
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 05:53pm EDT 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - :** Chile paper products producer Empresas CMPC SA says insurer rejects damage claims at Guaiba II plant in Brazil.** CMPC had previously said a stoppage at a boiler would cost $200 million, but that the damages were covered by insurance.** Company told Chile securities regulator on Friday it disagreed with Mapfre Seguros Gerais' rejection of claims and will take legal action to try to receive payment.** In first half of 2017, CMPC profit fell by 91 percent to $9.6 million in part due to problems at Guaiba.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Empresas CMPC SA News

» More CAR.SN News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials