Empresas CMPC SA (CAR.SN)
CAR.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange
2,416.00CLP
1 Feb 2019
2,416.00CLP
1 Feb 2019
Change (% chg)
$46.00 (+1.94%)
$46.00 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
$2,370.00
$2,370.00
Open
$2,370.00
$2,370.00
Day's High
$2,450.00
$2,450.00
Day's Low
$2,380.00
$2,380.00
Volume
1,201,656
1,201,656
Avg. Vol
1,707,324
1,707,324
52-wk High
$3,000.00
$3,000.00
52-wk Low
$2,071.50
$2,071.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Chile paper producer CMPC says Brazil plant insurance claim rejected
Oct 6 (Reuters) - :** Chile paper products producer Empresas CMPC SA