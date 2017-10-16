Cara Operations Ltd (CARA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cara Operations Ltd announces purchase of Pickle Barrel

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd :Cara Operations Ltd - ‍on October 13, 2017 it entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in Pickle Barrel Group of Restaurants​.

Cara Operations sets quarterly dividend of C$0.10169/shr

July 31 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd ::Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.10169per share.

Cara Operations Q2 earnings per share $0.28

July 31 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd ::Cara reports q2 2017 results - total system sales grow 46.7 pct, operating ebitda increases 26.8 pct.Cara Operations Ltd - system sales grew $210.5 million to $660.8 million for 13 weeks ended June 25, 2017 as compared to 2016, representing an increase of 46.7 pct.Same restaurant sales for quarter decreased 0.3 pct.Qtrly earnings per share $0.28.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.42.

Cara Operations Ltd says Toronto stock exchange has approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for its subordinate voting shares

June 16 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd ::Cara Operations Ltd - toronto stock exchange has approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for its subordinate voting shares.Cara Operations Ltd - cara may purchase its shares during period from June 21, 2017 to June 20, 2018.Cara Operations Ltd - Cara may acquire over next 12 months up to 2 million shares, representing 10pct of public float.

Cara reports Q1 earnings per share $ 0.71

May 4 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd ::Cara reports Q1 2017 results and continued success in its acquisition strategy - total system sales grow 46.4%, operating ebitda increases 56.0% and earnings before tax increases 36.8%.Cara Operations Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $ 0.71.Cara Operations Ltd - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.41.Q1 system sales rose 46.4 percent to c$659.1 million.

Cara reports Qtrly diluted EPS $0.32

Cara Operations Ltd : Cara reports q4 2016 and 2016 year end results and updates 3 year transformation . Says same restaurant sales growth for q4 was a decrease of 2.8% compared to same 13 weeks in 2015 . Qtrly diluted eps $0.32 .Qtrly adjusted diluted eps $0.42.

Competition Bureau says will not oppose Cara's deal for St-Hubert

Competition Bureau: Will not oppose proposed acquisition of St-Hubert Restaurants by Cara Operations Ltd .During review of proposed transaction, Bureau determined that substantial lessening or prevention of competition would be unlikely.

Cara Operations Limited announces $230 million private placement of subscription receipts

Cara Operations Limited:Has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of agents led by Scotia Capital Inc and including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc and RBC Dominion Securities Inc to sell 7,863,280 subscription receipts on a private placement basis.Subscription receipts will be sold at a price of $29.25 per Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds to company of $230,000,940.Net proceeds from offering will be used to finance, in part, purchase price under company's previously announced agreement to acquire 100% of Groupe St-Hubert Inc.

Cara Operations announces intention to implement normal course issuer bid

Cara Operations:Announces intention to implement normal course issuer bid.Under normal course issuer bid would allow Cara to purchase up to 10% of the public float of its subordinate voting shares over a 12 month period.

Cara Operations Ltd declares third quarter dividend

Cara Operations Ltd:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10172 per share on its outstanding subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares.Payment of the dividend will be made on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2015.