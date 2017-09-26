Card Factory PLC (CARDC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Card Factory says HY pretax profit down 14.1 pct to 23.2 mln pounds

Sept 26 (Reuters) - CARD FACTORY PLC ::HY REVENUE GROWTH OF +6.1% (+6.7% ON AN EQUIVALENT NUMBER OF TRADING DAYS).SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 15 PENCE PER SHARE (FY17: 15 PENCE), A RETURN OF £51.2M TO SHAREHOLDERS.INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 3.6% TO 2.9 PENCE (FY17: 2.8 PENCE).IN FIRST HALF WE OPENED 30 NET NEW UK STORES (H1 FY17: 34).REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER APPROXIMATELY 50 NET NEW UK STORES IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR.HY CARD FACTORY LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES* AT +3.1%.HY REVENUE UP 6.1 PERCENT AT £179.6M.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX DOWN 14.1 PERCENT AT £23.2M.HY OPERATING PROFIT DOWN 13.9 PERCENT AT £24.6M.TRADING IN RECENT WEEKS HAS BEEN SIMILAR TO ENCOURAGING TRENDS SEEN IN FIRST HALF.

Card Factory says expectations for full financial year unchanged

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CARD FACTORY PLC :H1 CARD FACTORY LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF +3.1%.H1 UNDERLYING GROUP SALES GROWTH OF +6.7%.H1 TOTAL REPORTED SALES GROWTH OF +6.1%, REFLECTING IMPACT OF ONE EXTRA TRADING DAY IN PRIOR YEAR.BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR UNCHANGED.H1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES PERFORMANCE FOR CARD FACTORY STORE NETWORK WAS +3.0% (H1 FY17: -0.1%).

Card Factory appoints Kristian Lee as chief financial officer

April 20 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc ::Appointment of Kristian (Kris) Lee to board as chief financial officer.Lee will succeed Darren Bryant who, as announced on Jan. 26, is to retire from role after eight years with group.Lee's appointment will take effect at a date to be agreed once his departure date from Edinburgh Woollen Mill has been finalised.Lee's current employment terms include a twelve month notice period.

Card Factory posts FY pre-tax profit of 82.8 mln pounds

Card Factory Plc : FY revenue of 398.2 million pounds versus 381.6 million pounds year ago . FY profit before tax 82.8 million pounds versus 83.7 million pounds year ago . FY store like-for-like growth of +0.4 percent versus +2.8 percent year ago . Says final dividend per share 6.3 pence .Says co pleased with everyday like-for-like sales in year to date.

Card Factory says CFO Darren Bryant to retire

Card Factory Plc : Darren bryant that he wishes to retire from his role as chief financial officer after eight years with group .Darren has agreed to continue in his role until a successor has been identified and through a transitional period..

Card Factory says trading for Christmas period good

Card Factory Plc : A good christmas trading period, with improved like-for-like performance . A good christmas trading period against a strong prior year comparative . Like-For-Like store sales returned to growth within historic range in final quarter of financial year . Year-To-Date like-for-like store sales growth improved to +0.4% (11 months ended 31 december 2015: +2.8%) . Total year-to-date sales growth of +4.3% (11 months ended 31 december 2015: +8.1%) . 51 net new stores opened in period in line with historic and projected roll-out rate . Board is confident of delivering full year underlying profit before tax for current financial year slightly ahead of analyst consensus. . Group delivered a good level of growth in christmas period driven by a combination of like-for-like sales growth and new store roll out. . Against a strong prior year comparative, card factory stores delivered a good christmas trading performance with cumulative like-for-likes for . Including sales from cardfactory.co.uk, total card factory year-to-date like-for-like sales grew by 0.5% . Continue to target medium term sales growth of at least 10% per annum for this business. .Group continues to be highly cash generative..

Card Factory says total sales growth for 9-mnths to Oct.31 at 4.4 pct

Card Factory Plc : Total sales growth of +4.4 pct (9 months ended 31 october 2015: +7.9 pct) . Continued store roll out with 46 net new stores opened (9 months ended 31 october 2015: 45) . Confident of delivering another year of approximately 50 net new openings . " general retail environment has remained challenging with adverse footfall trends impacting customer traffic into our stores." . We remain wary of uncertain outlook for consumer confidence . Announces its trading update for 9 months ended 31 october 2016. . Good pipeline of new store opportunities building for next financial year . Recent management changes at gettingpersonal.co.uk to drive sales and profit growth . Board's expectations for full year profit before tax outturn unchanged .We are pleased to note that, since start of october, weekly sales patterns for everyday ranges in our stores have started to improve..

Card Factory announces special dividend of 15 pence/share

Card Factory Plc : Special dividend of 15 pence per share, reflecting group's strong cash generation . HY revenues up 4.8% to £169.2m . HY card factory like-for-like ("LFL") sales +0.2% (H1 FY16: +2.8%) . "Weakness of sterling and anticipated increases in national living wage remain most significant cost pressures on business" . Confident of delivering FY underlying profit before tax within range of analysts' current expectations of £80.9m to £83.0m . HY profit before tax growth of 7.3% to £27.6m (H1 FY16: £25.7m) . Trading in recent weeks has been similar to trends seen in first half . Remain confident of delivering full year underlying profit before tax within range of expectations .A number of additional initiatives are underway, particularly on delivering further supply chain efficiencies.

Card Factory says on track to meet FY forecasts

Card Factory Plc : H1 total sales growth of +4.8% (h1 fy16: +8.0%) . Card factory like-for-like sales growth of +0.2% (h1 fy16: +2.8%) . Confident of delivering full year underlying profit before tax within range of analysts' current expectations.

Card Factory says board's full-year expectations unchanged

Card Factory Plc : Total sales growth of 6.5% (Q1 FY16: +7.5%) . In Q1 ended 30 April 2016, revenue increased by +6.5% (Q1 FY16: +7.5%) . Continued store roll out with 20 net new stores opened (Q1 FY16: 19) . Strong pipeline of new store opportunities for remainder of financial year .Board's expectations for full financial year unchanged.