Carmila SA (CARM.PA)

Carmila adjusts amount of resources allocated to its liquidity contract

July 28 (Reuters) - CARMILA SA :FOLLOWING THE CLOSING OF ITS PLACEMENT OF 628.6 MILLION EUROS OF ADDITIONAL NEW SHARES, CARMILA ADJUSTS THE AMOUNT OF THE RESOURCES ALLOCATED TO ITS LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AND TERMINATE ITS SUSPENSION.

Carmila raises 578 millions euros in capital increase

July 6 (Reuters) - CARMILA SA ::RAISES 578 MILLIONS EUROS BY PLACEMNT OF NEW SHARES LAUNCHED ON JUNE 25.CARREFOUR SUBSCRIBES TO 50 MILLION EUR, AT END OF OFFER, CARREFOUR TO HAVE PARTICIPATION OF 35.7 PERCENT IN CARMILA.OFFER PRICE FIXED AT 24 EUROS PER SHARE.

Cardety issues 104,551,551 new ordinary shares, changes name to Carmila - Euronext

June 12 (Reuters) - EURONEXT: :MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY SA << >>, HELD ON 12/06/2017, DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS COMPANY NAME TO CARMILA .ISSUES 104,551,551 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF 14/06/2017 .

Carmila and Cardety shareholders approve merger of companies

June 12 (Reuters) - CARMILA SAS ::SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY AND CARMILA MEETING TODAY AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS HAVE APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER OF THEIR COMPANIES.BASIS OF A MERGER PARITY OF 1 CARDETY SHARE FOR 3 CARMILA SHARES, RESULTING IN THE ABSORPTION OF CARMILA BY CARDETY..MERGED ENTITY WAS RENAMED « CARMILA » AND NEW SHARES RESULTING FROM MERGER WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON JUNE 14, 2017.

Cardety issues 104,551,551 new ordinary shares

June 12 (Reuters) - EURONEXT ::CARDETY ISSUES 104,551,551 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF 14/06/2017 - EURONEXT.MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY, HELD ON 12/06/2017, DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS COMPANY NAME TO CARMILA.

Cardety FY operating income jumps to 29.7 mln euros

Carrefour Property Development SA : FY gross rental revenue 5.9 million euros ($6.2 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago . FY operating income is 29.7 million euros versus 9.3 million euros a year ago . Distribution of a dividend of 1.88 euros per share offering a 7 pct return on the NAV .IFRS net income as of Dec 31 , 2016 at 29.2 million euros versus 10.3 million euros a year ago.

Carrefour Property Development acquires portfolio of 6 assets

Carrefour Property Development SA:Acquires portfolio of 6 assets totaling 16,200 square meters of commercial space.

Thomas Hainez appointed Carrefour Property Development CEO

Carrefour Property Development SA:Thomas Hainez appointed CEO.Francis Mauger remains chairman.

Carrefour Property Development completes 36 mln euro capital increase

Carrefour Property Development SA:Completes capital increase for 36 million euros.Has issued 1,660,260 shares at 21.69 euros per share.

Carrefour Property Development SA proposes FY dividend of ‍1.52​ euros per share

Carrefour Property Development SA:Proposes FY dividend of ‍1.52​ euros per share.