Edition:
United States

Carmila SA (CARM.PA)

CARM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

23.86EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
€23.83
Open
€24.00
Day's High
€24.00
Day's Low
€23.78
Volume
15,762
Avg. Vol
52,082
52-wk High
€41.91
52-wk Low
€22.42

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Carmila adjusts amount of resources allocated to its liquidity contract
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 01:26am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - CARMILA SA :FOLLOWING THE CLOSING OF ITS PLACEMENT OF 628.6 MILLION EUROS OF ADDITIONAL NEW SHARES, CARMILA ADJUSTS THE AMOUNT OF THE RESOURCES ALLOCATED TO ITS LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AND TERMINATE ITS SUSPENSION.  Full Article

Carmila raises 578 millions euros in capital increase
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 12:35pm EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - CARMILA SA ::RAISES 578 MILLIONS EUROS BY PLACEMNT OF NEW SHARES LAUNCHED ON JUNE 25.CARREFOUR SUBSCRIBES TO 50 MILLION EUR, AT END OF OFFER, CARREFOUR TO HAVE PARTICIPATION OF 35.7 PERCENT IN CARMILA.OFFER PRICE FIXED AT 24 EUROS PER SHARE.  Full Article

Cardety issues 104,551,551 new ordinary shares, changes name to Carmila - Euronext
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 12:36pm EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - EURONEXT: :MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY SA <<>>, HELD ON 12/06/2017, DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS COMPANY NAME TO CARMILA .ISSUES 104,551,551 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF 14/06/2017 .  Full Article

Carmila and Cardety shareholders approve merger of companies
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 12:18pm EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - CARMILA SAS ::SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY AND CARMILA MEETING TODAY AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS HAVE APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER OF THEIR COMPANIES.BASIS OF A MERGER PARITY OF 1 CARDETY SHARE FOR 3 CARMILA SHARES, RESULTING IN THE ABSORPTION OF CARMILA BY CARDETY..MERGED ENTITY WAS RENAMED « CARMILA » AND NEW SHARES RESULTING FROM MERGER WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON JUNE 14, 2017.  Full Article

Cardety issues 104,551,551 new ordinary shares
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 12:00pm EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - EURONEXT ::CARDETY ISSUES 104,551,551 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF 14/06/2017 - EURONEXT.MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY, HELD ON 12/06/2017, DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS COMPANY NAME TO CARMILA.  Full Article

Cardety FY operating income jumps to 29.7 mln euros
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 12:10pm EST 

Carrefour Property Development SA : FY gross rental revenue 5.9 million euros ($6.2 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago . FY operating income is 29.7 million euros versus 9.3 million euros a year ago . Distribution of a dividend of 1.88 euros per share offering a 7 pct return on the NAV .IFRS net income as of Dec 31 , 2016 at 29.2 million euros versus 10.3 million euros a year ago.  Full Article

Carrefour Property Development acquires portfolio of 6 assets
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 12:00pm EDT 

Carrefour Property Development SA:Acquires portfolio of 6 assets totaling 16,200 square meters of commercial space.  Full Article

Thomas Hainez appointed Carrefour Property Development CEO
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 11:50am EDT 

Carrefour Property Development SA:Thomas Hainez appointed CEO.Francis Mauger remains chairman.  Full Article

Carrefour Property Development completes 36 mln euro capital increase
Wednesday, 13 Apr 2016 01:45am EDT 

Carrefour Property Development SA:Completes capital increase for 36 million euros.Has issued 1,660,260 shares at 21.69 euros per share.  Full Article

Carrefour Property Development SA proposes FY dividend of ‍1.52​ euros per share
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 11:50am EST 

Carrefour Property Development SA:Proposes FY dividend of ‍1.52​ euros per share.  Full Article

Carmila SA News

BRIEF-Carmila adjusts amount of resources allocated to its liquidity contract

* FOLLOWING THE CLOSING OF ITS PLACEMENT OF 628.6 MILLION EUROS OF ADDITIONAL NEW SHARES, CARMILA ADJUSTS THE AMOUNT OF THE RESOURCES ALLOCATED TO ITS LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AND TERMINATE ITS SUSPENSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

» More CARM.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials