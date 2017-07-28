Carmila SA (CARM.PA)
23.86EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.03 (+0.10%)
€23.83
€24.00
€24.00
€23.78
15,762
52,082
€41.91
€22.42
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Carmila adjusts amount of resources allocated to its liquidity contract
July 28 (Reuters) - CARMILA SA
Carmila raises 578 millions euros in capital increase
July 6 (Reuters) - CARMILA SA
Cardety issues 104,551,551 new ordinary shares, changes name to Carmila - Euronext
June 12 (Reuters) - EURONEXT: :MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY SA <<
Carmila and Cardety shareholders approve merger of companies
June 12 (Reuters) - CARMILA SAS
Cardety issues 104,551,551 new ordinary shares
June 12 (Reuters) - EURONEXT
Cardety FY operating income jumps to 29.7 mln euros
Carrefour Property Development SA
Carrefour Property Development acquires portfolio of 6 assets
Carrefour Property Development SA:Acquires portfolio of 6 assets totaling 16,200 square meters of commercial space. Full Article
Thomas Hainez appointed Carrefour Property Development CEO
Carrefour Property Development SA:Thomas Hainez appointed CEO.Francis Mauger remains chairman. Full Article
Carrefour Property Development completes 36 mln euro capital increase
Carrefour Property Development SA:Completes capital increase for 36 million euros.Has issued 1,660,260 shares at 21.69 euros per share. Full Article
Carrefour Property Development SA proposes FY dividend of 1.52 euros per share
Carrefour Property Development SA:Proposes FY dividend of 1.52 euros per share. Full Article
BRIEF-Carmila adjusts amount of resources allocated to its liquidity contract
* FOLLOWING THE CLOSING OF ITS PLACEMENT OF 628.6 MILLION EUROS OF ADDITIONAL NEW SHARES, CARMILA ADJUSTS THE AMOUNT OF THE RESOURCES ALLOCATED TO ITS LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AND TERMINATE ITS SUSPENSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)