Carrefour SA (CARR.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Carrefour CFO ties cut in 2017 sales growth goal to lower food inflation in Brazil

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Carrefour CFO Pierre-Jean Sivignon tells analysts during a call::CFO says it is "about correct" to expect full year 2017 ebit around 2.07 billion euros.Carrefour CFO says downwards revision of 2017 group sales growth guidance tied mostly to "very sharp" drop in food inflation in brazil.Carrefour CFO says expects 150 million euros of losses for Dia stores in 2017.

New Carrefour CEO pledges to raise profitability, cash flow

Aug 30 (Reuters) - New Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard tells analysts during a call::Carrefour needs to accelerate digital transformation, needs to inject new life in French hypermarkets.Carrefour needs to raise profitability, improve cash flow generation, simplify organisation, meet market expectations..Bompard says faces "extraordinary difficult task" but convinced Carrefour has great potential, to provide more details on plan by end of year.Bompard visited the group stores, logistics sites, met top executives in the six weeks since he took over . Working on cinstituting his management team .

Carrefour appoints Laurent Vallée as General Secretary

Aug 30 (Reuters) - CARREFOUR SA ::APPOINTMENT OF LAURENT VALLÉE WITHIN THE EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT OF GROUPE CARREFOUR.APPOINTMENT OF LAURENT VALLÉE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACING JEROME BEDIER AS GENERAL SECRETARY.

Alexandre Bompard appointed Carrefour CEO and Chairman effective immediately

July 18 (Reuters) - CARREFOUR :THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED ALEXANDRE BOMPARD AS CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CARREFOUR.APPOINTMENT ‍ BOMPARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

Casino CFO reiterates 2017 profit growth targets

July 13 (Reuters) - Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conferece call with journalists::Reiterates prediction for growth of at least 10 percent in group 2017 operating profit at current exchange rates.Reiterates forecast to grow 2017 operating profit at food retail operations in France by 15 percent.Says sale process of Via Varejo unit i Brazil continuing, no specific news to report.Sees no change to expansion strategy of Casino's GPA unit in Brazil post IPO of rival Carrefour << >> in Brazil..

Carmila raises 578 millions euros in capital increase

July 6 (Reuters) - CARMILA SA ::RAISES 578 MILLIONS EUROS BY PLACEMNT OF NEW SHARES LAUNCHED ON JUNE 25.CARREFOUR SUBSCRIBES TO 50 MILLION EUR, AT END OF OFFER, CARREFOUR TO HAVE PARTICIPATION OF 35.7 PERCENT IN CARMILA.OFFER PRICE FIXED AT 24 EUROS PER SHARE.

Carrefour keeps 2017 sales growth goal - CFO

July 6 (Reuters) - Carrefour CFO Pierre-Jean Sivignon tells a confeence cal::Confirms forecast for 2017 sales growth of 3-5 percent at constant exchange rates - cfo.Carrefour cfo says will comment on 2017 ebit consensus at H1 results on August 30.

Moody's sees Carrefour Brazil's IPO as slightly credit negative

July 3 (Reuters) - Carrefour SA . Moody's Investors Service says in a statement::Moody's says believes Carrefour Brazil IPO is slightly credit negative because it will increase Carrefour's financial complexity and limit its access to its subsidiary's cash flows..Moody's also says thinks IPO is positive from an operating standpoint as it will improve local visibility of carrefour's brazil..

Lafayette Plug and Play and Carrefour France become partners

June 16 (Reuters) - CARREFOUR SA ::LAFAYETTE PLUG AND PLAY AND CARREFOUR FRANCE BECOME PARTNERS TO ACCELERATE OPEN INNOVATION IN RETAIL.

Carrefour says shareholders approved proposed 0.70 euros per share dividend for 2016

June 15 (Reuters) - Carrefour :At the annual general meeting, Carrefour's shareholders approved proposed 0.70 euros per share dividend for 2016 financial year.