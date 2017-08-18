Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ::Entered into a binding agreement of purchase and sale to acquire a portfolio of three apartment properties in Netherlands​.Purchase price of approximately EUR13.2 million will be financed with new mortgage financing​.

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ::Announces passing of president and chief executive officer, Thomas Schwartz​.‍CAPREIT's board of trustees will begin a process to appoint a new chief executive officer​.Michael Stein will continue to coordinate CAPREIT's management team during its succession process​.

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :CAPREIT reports continued growth and strong operating performance in second quarter of 2017.CAPREIT qtrly NFFO per unit - diluted $0.462.CAPREIT qtrly operating revenues $ 157.1 million versus $ 146.7 million.CAPREIT - expects to raise between $185 million and $225 million in total mortgage renewals and refinancings in 2017.CAPREIT - capreit intends to maintain unencumbered investment properties with an aggregate fair value in range of $150 and $180 million over long term.CAPREIT - for full 2017 year, capreit expects to complete property capital investments of approximately $170 million to $180 million.

June 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ::Capreit - has waived conditions and will acquire 19 properties totaling 849 residential suites located in eight cities and towns in Netherlands.Capreit - deal for eur170.4 million.Capreit - deal will be financed with new mortgage financing of about EUR100.8 million with weighted average term of about 7.5 years.Capreit - will be responsible for providing property management services for new properties, exporting its proven programs to Netherlands.Capreit-Deal will also be financed with remaining euro-based loan under credit facility, which currently has a 2-year hedged fixed interest rate of about 1.2%.Capreit - will be establishing its own regional office in netherlands to manage portfolio.

April 25 (Reuters) - CAPREIT :CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition.CAPREIT - in a letter to employees, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz, advised that he has been recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.Schwartz will be taking some time to focus on his health and treatment over next few months.Schwartz intends to remain very engaged with CAPREIT's business as president and chief executive officer, during this period.

April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust -:CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says "i have been diagnosed with prostate cancer".CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says intend to remain engaged with CAPREIT's business as president and chief executive officer.CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says Michael Stein, chair of capreit, will help coordinate capreit's management team.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Qtrly NFFO per unit $ 0.432 . Qtrly AFFO per unit $ 0.411 .Q4 FFO per share view C$0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Deal for approximately $22.5 million .Deal financed with its acquisition and operating credit facility.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says qtrly NFFO per basic unit $0.455.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: Agreed to sell 4.6 million units at price of $32.20/unit . Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces public unit financing of $150mm .Agreed to sell 4.6 million units at a price of $32.20 per unit.