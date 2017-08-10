Cascades Inc (CAS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cascades second quarter adjusted earnings per share C$0.25

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc :Cascades announces second quarter 2017 results; continues to execute on strategic fronts.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25.Q2 earnings per share C$3.41.Q2 sales rose 13 percent to C$1.13 billion.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cascades announces closure of its New York city plant

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc -:Cascades announces the closure of its new york city plant.Cascades Inc - ‍plant, which currently employs 148 people, will close no later than December 31, 2018​.Cascades - to close packaging plant in maspeth, new york, as part of corporation's modernization, optimization efforts in northeastern united states​.Cascades Inc - ‍New York city plant, which currently employs 148 people, will close no later than december 31, 2018​.Cascades Inc - will assess possibility of relocating interested employees to its other facilities.

Cascades announces construction of new packaging plant in New Jersey

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc :Cascades announces the construction of a new packaging plant in new jersey.Cascades inc- ‍an investment of $80 million usd for construction of a new containerboard packaging plant in piscataway, new jersey, united states​.Cascades inc- ‍new plant will begin operations in q2 of 2018; total annual production capacity will be 2.4 billion square feet at plant​.

Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70

May 10 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc : :Cascades announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.13.Q1 earnings per share C$1.70.Q1 sales C$1.006 billion.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Cascades - expect results in near-term to benefit from recent price increases, declining raw material costs, improving market fundamentals in Europe.Cascades Inc - board of directors of cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share to be paid on June 1, 2017.

Cascades evok expands into U.S.

May 3 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc :Cascades evok expands into U.S..

Cascades and Tricentris announce major partnership

April 19 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc ::Cascades and Tricentris announce a major partnership.Cascades Inc- cascades and Tricentris have signed a three-year partnership agreement.Cascades Inc- as part of this deal, Tricentris will supply all of cardboard recovered at its three sorting facilities to cascades.

Cascades Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16

Cascades Inc : Cascades increases annual net earnings and announces fourth quarter 2016 results . Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16 . Q4 earnings per share C$0.04 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly sales of $979 million compared to $975 million in q4 2015.

Cascades Q2 earnings per share C$0.38 excluding items

Cascades Inc : Cascades continues to improve its results for the second quarter of 2016 . Q2 earnings per share C$0.38 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share C$0.38 excluding items . Q2 sales c$998 million versus I/B/E/S VIEW C$1.03 billion . Do not expect Q3 results to match record performance achieved during q3 of last year .Net debt of $1,664 million as at June 30, 2016 (compared to $1,684 million as at march 31, 2016).

Cascades Inc will build new tissue converting plant in Scappoose, Oregon

Cascades Inc : Will build a new tissue converting plant in Scappoose, Oregon .US$64 million investment includes new converting lines that are scheduled for commissioning at end of Q1 of 2017.

Cascades Inc declares dividend

Cascades Inc:Declares quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share to be paid Dec. 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 27.