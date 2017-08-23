Castrol India Ltd (CAST.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Castrol India June-qtr profit down about 33 pct

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Castrol India Ltd :June quarter profit 1.38 billion rupees.Says declared interim dividend of 4.50 rupees per share.June quarter total revenue 10.23 billion rupees.Profit in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue was 11.32 billion rupees.Says external environment during first half of year has been extremely challenging.Says uncertainty around implementation of GST severely impacted market in short term especially in June.

Castrol India March-qtr profit rises nearly 4 pct

May 31 (Reuters) - Castrol India Ltd ::March quarter profit 1.79 billion rupees.March quarter total income 10.31 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 1.72 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 10 billion rupees.

Castrol India Dec-qtr profit rises

Castrol India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.56 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 7.79 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.41 billion rupees; net sales was 7.88 billion rupees . Says recommends final dividend of INR 4.50 per share . Says declares special dividend of INR 2 per share .Says expect market volatility in 1st half of 2017.

Castrol India Sept-quarter profit drops marginally

Castrol India Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 1.4 billion rupees . Sept-quarter net sales 7.59 billion rupees . Net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.43 billion rupees; net sales was 7.81 billion rupees . Marine segment volume dipped during the quarter due to conitnued pressure on marine business globally .Remains optimistic on lubricant market and business growth.

Castrol India says June-qtr net profit rises around 11.9 pct

Castrol India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 2.07 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 9.68 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.85 billion rupees; total income from operations was 9.24 billion rupees . Declared interim dividend of 4.50 rupees per share . Expects volatility in input costs and exchange rate to continue in 2nd half of the year . In second half of year, co expects lubricant market to continue to recover, driven by increased vehicle sales and freight movement .

BP sells 11.5 pct stake in Castrol India

BP Plc : BP press release: BP sells partial stake in Castrol India . BP sells partial stake in Castrol India, continues as majority shareholder and reaffirms commitment to Indian Businesses . Intends to continue as majority shareholder of Castrol India . There will be no impact from this financial transaction on staff or customers of Castrol India or on its existing contracts. . Sold approximately 11.5 pct from 71 pct stake it held in Castrol India to a range of domestic and international investors Further company coverage: [BP.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).