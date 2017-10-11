Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Caterpillar maintains dividend rate

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Says ‍Board voted to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-eight cents per share of common stock​.

Caterpillar Inc - Jon Huntsman Jr. to resign as boardmember ​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Caterpillar Inc - ‍on Sept 28, Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. Notified co of his decision, effective immediately, to resign as a member of company's board ​.Caterpillar Inc - Huntsman to resign from board as a result of his recent confirmation by U.S. Senate to position of U.S. Ambassador to Russia​.

Caterpillar says co entered credit agreement which provides for unsecured revolving credit facility

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Caterpillar says on Sept 7, co entered credit agreement, which provides for unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $3.15 billion - SEC filing.Caterpillar says three year facility amendment extends expiration date of 2015 three-year facility to September 8, 2020.Caterpillar says the five-year facility amendment extends the expiration date of the 2015 five-year facility to September 8, 2022.Caterpillar Inc - ‍364-day facility replaces Caterpillar's prior 364-day facility, which was entered into on September 8, 2016​.Caterpillar - On Sept 8, co entered omnibus amendment no. 2 to amended credit agreement, amendment no. 2 to Japan local currency addendum, each dated Sept 8.

Caterpillar expects ME&T capex of about $1 bln to $1.5 bln per year going forward

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc ::Says going forward, expect ME&T capex to be about $1.0 billion - $1.5 billion per year - Investor Presentation‍​.Sees 2017 adjusted operating margin of 10.9 percent versus 8.0 percent reported in 2016.Says offshore spending is expected to continue its decline in 2017.

Caterpillar posts 12 pct rise in world machines retail sales for 3-mnth rolling period ended July

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Caterpillar Inc says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended July, up 12 pct‍​.Caterpillar Inc says Asia/Pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended July, ‍​up 45 percent.Caterpillar Inc says North America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended July up 4 pct‍​.Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended July up 10 pct‍​.

Former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte to join Caterpillar Board of Directors

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte to join Caterpillar Board of directors.Caterpillar Inc - Board of directors has elected Kelly Ayotte as a member effective immediately​.Caterpillar Inc - ‍Ayotte joins 13 other members on Caterpillar's board and will be a member of Public Policy & Governance Committee of Board​.

Gorman-Rupp introduces Riggs Rental as its newest rental customer

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gorman-rupp Co :Introducing Riggs Rental as co's newest rental customer.Riggs has also agreed to become Gorman-Rupp construction and agricultural equipment distributor for entire state of Arkansas.Riggs Rental is a division of Riggs CAT, which became a CAT dealer in 1927.

Caterpillar says director William Osborn reports sale of 5,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $113.67per share on July 28 - SEC FILING

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Caterpillar says director William Osborn reports sale of 5,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $113.67per share on july 28 - SEC filing.

Caterpillar CFO will receive cash payment of $2.6 mln after retirement

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc ::CFO Bradley Halverson will receive cash payment of $2.6 million payable as soon as practicable after his retirement - SEC filing.

Caterpillar CFO Brad Halverson to retire in 2018

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Says company to launch external search for new CFO.Caterpillar group president and chief financial officer Brad Halverson to retire in 2018; company to launch external search for new cfo.Says Halverson's decision to continue working into early 2018 will help ensure a smooth transition for CFO position.