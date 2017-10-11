Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Says Board voted to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-eight cents per share of common stock.
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Caterpillar Inc - on Sept 28, Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. Notified co of his decision, effective immediately, to resign as a member of company's board .Caterpillar Inc - Huntsman to resign from board as a result of his recent confirmation by U.S. Senate to position of U.S. Ambassador to Russia.
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Caterpillar says on Sept 7, co entered credit agreement, which provides for unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $3.15 billion - SEC filing.Caterpillar says three year facility amendment extends expiration date of 2015 three-year facility to September 8, 2020.Caterpillar says the five-year facility amendment extends the expiration date of the 2015 five-year facility to September 8, 2022.Caterpillar Inc - 364-day facility replaces Caterpillar's prior 364-day facility, which was entered into on September 8, 2016.Caterpillar - On Sept 8, co entered omnibus amendment no. 2 to amended credit agreement, amendment no. 2 to Japan local currency addendum, each dated Sept 8.
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc ::Says going forward, expect ME&T capex to be about $1.0 billion - $1.5 billion per year - Investor Presentation.Sees 2017 adjusted operating margin of 10.9 percent versus 8.0 percent reported in 2016.Says offshore spending is expected to continue its decline in 2017.
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Caterpillar Inc says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended July, up 12 pct.Caterpillar Inc says Asia/Pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended July, up 45 percent.Caterpillar Inc says North America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended July up 4 pct.Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended July up 10 pct.
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte to join Caterpillar Board of directors.Caterpillar Inc - Board of directors has elected Kelly Ayotte as a member effective immediately.Caterpillar Inc - Ayotte joins 13 other members on Caterpillar's board and will be a member of Public Policy & Governance Committee of Board.
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gorman-rupp Co :Introducing Riggs Rental as co's newest rental customer.Riggs has also agreed to become Gorman-Rupp construction and agricultural equipment distributor for entire state of Arkansas.Riggs Rental is a division of Riggs CAT, which became a CAT dealer in 1927.
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Caterpillar says director William Osborn reports sale of 5,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $113.67per share on july 28 - SEC filing.
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc ::CFO Bradley Halverson will receive cash payment of $2.6 million payable as soon as practicable after his retirement - SEC filing.
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Says company to launch external search for new CFO.Caterpillar group president and chief financial officer Brad Halverson to retire in 2018; company to launch external search for new cfo.Says Halverson's decision to continue working into early 2018 will help ensure a smooth transition for CFO position.
