Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd (CATJ.J)

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal says Caxton cannot intervene in Media24-Novus merger

June 22 (Reuters) - Competition Tribunal:Rejects Caxton intervention application in Media24 merger.Has rejected Caxton's application for leave to intervene in merger hearings concerning merger between Media24 and Novus.Caxton's application rejected on basis that issue regarding Media24's control structure was not relevant to proposed deal.

Caxton to dispose of 50.72 pct of Moneyweb

June 19 (Reuters) - Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd ::Caxton to dispose of 50.72 pct of moneyweb.Financial effects of disposal are negligible.

Caxton and CTP Publishers FY HEPS up 7 pct to 116.4 cents

Caxton And CTP Publishers And Printers Ltd : FY revenue showed a marginal growth of 2.3 pct to 6.40 bln rand . FY headline earnings per share of 116.4 cents ,an increase of 7 pct . FY adjusted headline earnings per share declined by 5.1 pct . Has declared a dividend of 70.0 cents (2015: 65.0 cents) per ordinary share (gross) .Preference dividend of 570 cents per share (gross) for year ending June 30 2016.