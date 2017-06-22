Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd (CATJ.J)
1,325.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
2.00 (+0.15%)
1,323.00
1,290.00
1,325.00
1,290.00
4,723
132,684
1,406.00
1,045.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
S.Africa's Competition Tribunal says Caxton cannot intervene in Media24-Novus merger
June 22 (Reuters) - Competition Tribunal:Rejects Caxton intervention application in Media24 merger.Has rejected Caxton's application for leave to intervene in merger hearings concerning merger between Media24 and Novus.Caxton's application rejected on basis that issue regarding Media24's control structure was not relevant to proposed deal. Full Article
Caxton to dispose of 50.72 pct of Moneyweb
June 19 (Reuters) - Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd
Caxton and CTP Publishers FY HEPS up 7 pct to 116.4 cents
Caxton And CTP Publishers And Printers Ltd