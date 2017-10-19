Edition:
CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)

CATL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.71SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.71
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,350,083
52-wk High
$3.88
52-wk Low
$2.96

Latest Key Developments

Capitaland says unit received approval in-principle to list & quote S$500 mln notes on SGX-ST​
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 05:11am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd ::Singapore Exchange Securities Trading gave unit approval in-principle for listing & quotation of S$500 million notes on SGX-ST​.  Full Article

Capitaland says Ascott acquired hotel in Silicon Valley, California​
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 08:35pm EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd ::The Ascott Limited is investing S$81.5 million to acquire and refurbish The Domain Hotel in Silicon Valley, California​.  Full Article

Capitaland appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 06:25am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd :Appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management.  Full Article

Capitaland says Lynette Leong Chin Yee appointed as CEO of Capitaland Commercial
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 05:25am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd :Lynette Leong Chin Yee will also be appointed as chief executive officer of Capitaland Commercial.Kevin Chee Tien Jin will succeed Lynette Leong as chief executive officer of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management Limited on 1 Nov 2017.Wilson Tan Wee Yan will take over as chief executive officer of Capitaland Mall Asia.Kevin Goh Soon Keat will assume position of chief executive officer of Ascott.  Full Article

Capitaland announces divestment of 50% stake in Laguna Garden and Sims Park
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 06:04am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited -:Divestment Of 50% Stake In Laguna Garden Limited And Sims Park Pte Ltd.‍Total cash consideration for divestment was s$4 million​.Crl realty pte and zircon land private have divested their respective 50% stake in laguna garden & sims park pte to existing shareholders of lg & sp.Transactions are not expected to have any material impact on eps of capitaland group for financial year ending 31 dec 2017.  Full Article

Capitaland says Ascott Ltd acquires majority stake in Quest Apartment Hotels
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 06:00pm EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd :Unit Ascott Ltd, acquires majority stake in quest apartment hotels for A$180 million.  Full Article

Capitaland announces sale of equity interest in Somerset Whitefield Hospitality Private
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 06:11am EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited ::Sale Of Entire 100% Equity Interest In Somerset Whitefield Hospitality Private Limited.Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately SGD7.4 million.Sale not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of capitaland group for FY ending 31 Dec 2017.  Full Article

Capitaland Commercial Trust announces cancellation and conversion of certain bonds
Monday, 29 May 2017 06:16am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust ::S$175m 2.5% CBS Due 2017-cancellation Of Bonds Pursuant To Conversion.  Full Article

Capitaland says Guangzhou New Boundary Real Estate has increased its registered capital
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 05:10am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd ::Guangzhou new boundary real estate has increased its registered capital from rmb510 million to rmb610 million.Following capital increase, GZNB remains an 80% owned subsidiary of capitaland.Proceeds of capital increase will be used to fund working capital requirements of GZN.Capital increase is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of Capitaland group for FY ending 31 Dec 2017.  Full Article

Capitaland Limited says unit increases issued and paid-up share capital to INR 558.7 mln
Monday, 8 May 2017 05:17am EDT 

May 8 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited :Increase in issued and paid-up share capital of Citadines Omr Aparthotel Private Limited.Share increase is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of capitaland group for fy ending 31 december 2017.Citadines OMR Aparthotel has increased its issued and paid-up share capital to INR558.7 million from INR 552.5 million.Proceeds of equity injection will be used to fund general capital requirements for development of comrpl's property in chennai, india.Share increase is by way of allotment of additional 625,000 new equity shares of par value INR10 per share for a total cash consideration of INR200 million.  Full Article

