CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)
3.71SGD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$3.71
--
--
--
--
9,350,083
$3.88
$2.96
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Capitaland says unit received approval in-principle to list & quote S$500 mln notes on SGX-ST
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd
Capitaland says Ascott acquired hotel in Silicon Valley, California
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd
Capitaland appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd
Capitaland says Lynette Leong Chin Yee appointed as CEO of Capitaland Commercial
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd
Capitaland announces divestment of 50% stake in Laguna Garden and Sims Park
July 7 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited
Capitaland says Ascott Ltd acquires majority stake in Quest Apartment Hotels
July 5 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd
Capitaland announces sale of equity interest in Somerset Whitefield Hospitality Private
June 28 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited
Capitaland Commercial Trust announces cancellation and conversion of certain bonds
May 29 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust
Capitaland says Guangzhou New Boundary Real Estate has increased its registered capital
May 9 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd
Capitaland Limited says unit increases issued and paid-up share capital to INR 558.7 mln
May 8 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited
Fitch Assigns First-Time 'BBB' to Ascott Residence Trust; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ascott Residence Trust (ART) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also assigned a 'BBB' senior unsecured rating to ART, and to its SGD1 billion multicurrency outstanding medium-term notes programme. A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this commentary. ART's 'BBB' Long-Term IDR is driven by its strong business risk p