CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)

Capitaland says unit received approval in-principle to list & quote S$500 mln notes on SGX-ST​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd ::Singapore Exchange Securities Trading gave unit approval in-principle for listing & quotation of S$500 million notes on SGX-ST​.

Capitaland says Ascott acquired hotel in Silicon Valley, California​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd ::The Ascott Limited is investing S$81.5 million to acquire and refurbish The Domain Hotel in Silicon Valley, California​.

Capitaland appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd :Appoints Kevin Chee as CEO of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management.

Capitaland says Lynette Leong Chin Yee appointed as CEO of Capitaland Commercial

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd :Lynette Leong Chin Yee will also be appointed as chief executive officer of Capitaland Commercial.Kevin Chee Tien Jin will succeed Lynette Leong as chief executive officer of Capitaland Commercial Trust Management Limited on 1 Nov 2017.Wilson Tan Wee Yan will take over as chief executive officer of Capitaland Mall Asia.Kevin Goh Soon Keat will assume position of chief executive officer of Ascott.

Capitaland announces divestment of 50% stake in Laguna Garden and Sims Park

July 7 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited -:Divestment Of 50% Stake In Laguna Garden Limited And Sims Park Pte Ltd.‍Total cash consideration for divestment was s$4 million​.Crl realty pte and zircon land private have divested their respective 50% stake in laguna garden & sims park pte to existing shareholders of lg & sp.Transactions are not expected to have any material impact on eps of capitaland group for financial year ending 31 dec 2017.

Capitaland says Ascott Ltd acquires majority stake in Quest Apartment Hotels

July 5 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd :Unit Ascott Ltd, acquires majority stake in quest apartment hotels for A$180 million.

Capitaland announces sale of equity interest in Somerset Whitefield Hospitality Private

June 28 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited ::Sale Of Entire 100% Equity Interest In Somerset Whitefield Hospitality Private Limited.Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately SGD7.4 million.Sale not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of capitaland group for FY ending 31 Dec 2017.

Capitaland Commercial Trust announces cancellation and conversion of certain bonds

May 29 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust ::S$175m 2.5% CBS Due 2017-cancellation Of Bonds Pursuant To Conversion.

Capitaland says Guangzhou New Boundary Real Estate has increased its registered capital

May 9 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd ::Guangzhou new boundary real estate has increased its registered capital from rmb510 million to rmb610 million.Following capital increase, GZNB remains an 80% owned subsidiary of capitaland.Proceeds of capital increase will be used to fund working capital requirements of GZN.Capital increase is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of Capitaland group for FY ending 31 Dec 2017.

Capitaland Limited says unit increases issued and paid-up share capital to INR 558.7 mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited :Increase in issued and paid-up share capital of Citadines Omr Aparthotel Private Limited.Share increase is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of capitaland group for fy ending 31 december 2017.Citadines OMR Aparthotel has increased its issued and paid-up share capital to INR558.7 million from INR 552.5 million.Proceeds of equity injection will be used to fund general capital requirements for development of comrpl's property in chennai, india.Share increase is by way of allotment of additional 625,000 new equity shares of par value INR10 per share for a total cash consideration of INR200 million.