Commerzbank AG (CBKG.DE)

Commerzbank has 132 mln euros in H2 net exceptional revs

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Commerzbank AG :Discloses further transaction effects from the transfer of the instalment loan portfolio of approximately EUR 3.5 bn and the termination of the "Commerz Finanz GmbH" joint venture as of Aug. 18, 2017..Says net exceptional revenues amount to 132 million euros for the second half of 2017.‍​.

Commerzbank says sticks to 2017 outlook despite restructuring charges

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Commerzbank AG says:Sticks to 2017 outlook as given with H1 results, including a slightly positive net result despite fully booked restructuring charges in Q2.

Petrus Advisers to hike Comdirect stake to over 5 pct - WirtschaftsWoche

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Petrus Advisers managing director Klaus Umek tells Wirtschaftswoche :"We will buy (Comdirect << >>) shares and will increase our holdings to more than five percent.".Petrus Advisers has asked for a reshuffle of the supervisory board, a new management incentive programme, 25 mln eur in cost cuts and a sale of Comdirect's eBase unit.

Commerzbank assumes instalment loan portfolio of approx EUR 3.5 bln

Aug 21 (Reuters) - COMMERZBANK AG ::ASSUMES INSTALMENT LOAN PORTFOLIO OF APPROXIMATELY € 3.5 BN – “COMMERZ FINANZ GMBH” JOINT VENTURE DISSOLVED AS OF 18.08 2017.

Commerzbank CFO says sees stable underlying revenue in 2017 vs 2016

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Commerzbank :CFO says sees stable underlying revenue this year versus last year.

Commerzbank, employees agree personnel reductions

July 13 (Reuters) - Commerzbank AG :Says agree with employee representative committees on framework for personnel reductions.Says has agreed an outline reconciliation of interests and outline social plan with the employee representative committees in germany.Says agreed with labour reps that operational redundancies will be used only as a last resort in implementing the personnel reductions.

Commerzbank says may update earnings guidance after Q2 results

May 9 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CFO says on analyst call discussing first-quarter earnings:Will wait another quarter before potentially adjusting guidance for shipping unit, despite recent pickup of sector.Wants to see Q2 results before discussing full-year earnings guidance.Disposal process for EMC unit will not start before 2018.

Komercni Banka says selling HQ building in Prague

Komercni Banka As : Komercni Banka says it has completed sale of its NP33 unit which owns the bank's headquarters in downtown Prague . Says Germany's Commerz Real Investmentgesellschaft bought the property . Price not disclosed . Komercni says will maintain branch and registered address at building after new owner renovates Further company coverage: [BKOM.PR] (Prague Newsroom) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's mBank plans no dividend for 2016

mBank : Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank , said on Wednesday it did not plan to pay a dividend from last year's net profit. . mBank said it wanted to keep almost all of its 2016 profit of 1.2 billion zlotys ($295.9 million). . mBank also said it wanted to transfer 2.8 billion zlotys of profit accumulated in previous years to its additional capital. . mBank's CEO, Cezary Stypulkowski, said earlier said the bank was unlikely to pay a dividend from its 2016 profit. Further company coverage: [MBK.WA] ($1 = 4.0553 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper, editing by David Evans) ((warsaw.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 6539700; Reuters Messaging: warsaw.newsroom.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: MBANK DIVIDEND/ (BRIEF).

Rickmers Trust Management entered into deed of consent with Commerzbank AG

Rickmers Trust Management Pte. Ltd. : Has entered into a deed of consent with Commerzbank AG, Singapore Branch . Trustee-Manager has entered into a memorandum of agreement for sale of "India Rickmers" vessel securing CMB facility . Deed in relation to a settlement of senior loan facilities extended by CMB to a subsidiary of trust . CMB has agreed to waive repayment of a material portion of remaining debt owed under CMB facility following partial prepayment . "sale is not expected to lead to material loss in q4 of 2016" .Net proceeds from sale will be applied towards partial prepayment of cmb facility.