Callidus Capital Corp (CBL.TO)

Callidus Capital qtrly loss of $0.51 per share

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Callidus Capital Corp :Qtrly total revenue of $26.9 million decreased 15% from first quarter 2017 .Callidus capital reports second quarter 2017 results.Loss of $0.51 per share (diluted) for second-quarter 2017.Continuing process of soliciting proposals intended to lead to privatization of Callidus.

Callidus provides business update

June 29 (Reuters) - Callidus Capital Corp :Callidus provides business update.Callidus Capital Corp - Company is continuing process of soliciting proposals intended to lead to privatization of Callidus..Callidus Capital - Retained services of placement agent, advisory firm dedicated to raising capital for alternative investments, including "private debt funds".

Callidus Capital qtrly loss per share $0.07

May 3 (Reuters) - Callidus Capital Corp :Reports first quarter 2017 results.Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well.Qtrly loss per share $0.07.Qtrly total revenue of $36.4 million decreased 25% ($12.1 million) from q4 2016 and 26% ($13.1 million) from first-quarter 2016..Remains optimistic that it will announce a transaction on or about end of q2 of 2017.

Callidus Capital Q4 earnings per share $0.45

Callidus Capital Corp : Callidus Capital reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results . Q4 eps $0.45 .Q4 revenue of $48.5 million, increased 10% ($4.3 million) from prior quarter and flat from same quarter last year.

Braslyn increases ownership in Callidus Capital Corp

Callidus Capital Corp : Braslyn increases ownership in Callidus Capital Corporation . Braslyn Ltd - acquired, through facilities of Toronto stock exchange, ownership and control over 129,800 common shares of Callidus Capital Corporation .Braslyn - now owns and controls total of 6.5 million common shares of Callidus, or about 12.85% of issued and outstanding common shares of Callidus.

Callidus capital may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares

Callidus Capital Corp :Callidus Capital - may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares, representing 5 pct of outstanding common shares.

Callidus Capital reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.43

Callidus Capital Corp : Callidus capital reports results for third quarter 2016 . Qtrly revenue of $44.2 million, decreased 4% ($1.8 million) from Q2 2016 and decreased 9% ($4.3 million) from Q3 2015. . Qtrly earnings per share (diluted) of $0.43 .Formal privatization process is now underway and is expected to be completed before end of Q2 of 2017..

Callidus Capital Corp increases dividend by 20 pct

Callidus Capital Corp : Callidus Capital Corporation announces a 20 pct increase in dividend to $1.20 per year per common share and declares monthly dividend .Callidus Capital Corp says increases dividend from $1.00 per common share per year to $1.20 per common share per year.

Callidus Capital increases substantial issuer bid price to $16.50/share,sets new expiry date

Callidus Capital Corp : Callidus Capital Corporation increases the substantial issuer bid price to $16.50 per share and sets a new expiry date . Under revised offer, aggregate maximum purchase price payable by Callidus is CDN $58.9 million .Callidus will pay an additional $0.40 per common share to all shareholders who have previously tendered their shares.

Callidus capital q2 earnings per share $0.73

Callidus Capital Corp : Callidus capital reports results for second quarter 2016 . Q2 earnings per share $0.73 . Q2 revenue of $45.9 million, up 17% .Q2 earnings per share c$0.23 excluding items.