Edition:
United States

Callidus Capital Corp (CBL.TO)

CBL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.47 (+4.90%)
Prev Close
$9.59
Open
$9.66
Day's High
$10.07
Day's Low
$9.65
Volume
65,491
Avg. Vol
61,991
52-wk High
$20.89
52-wk Low
$9.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Callidus Capital qtrly loss of $0.51 per share
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 10:55pm EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Callidus Capital Corp :Qtrly total revenue of $26.9 million decreased 15% from first quarter 2017 .Callidus capital reports second quarter 2017 results.Loss of $0.51 per share (diluted) for second-quarter 2017.Continuing process of soliciting proposals intended to lead to privatization of Callidus.  Full Article

Callidus provides business update
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 06:00am EDT 

June 29 (Reuters) - Callidus Capital Corp :Callidus provides business update.Callidus Capital Corp - Company is continuing process of soliciting proposals intended to lead to privatization of Callidus..Callidus Capital - Retained services of placement agent, advisory firm dedicated to raising capital for alternative investments, including "private debt funds".  Full Article

Callidus Capital qtrly loss per share $0.07
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 08:43pm EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Callidus Capital Corp :Reports first quarter 2017 results.Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well.Qtrly loss per share $0.07.Qtrly total revenue of $36.4 million decreased 25% ($12.1 million) from q4 2016 and 26% ($13.1 million) from first-quarter 2016..Remains optimistic that it will announce a transaction on or about end of q2 of 2017.  Full Article

Callidus Capital Q4 earnings per share $0.45
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 12:27am EDT 

Callidus Capital Corp : Callidus Capital reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results . Q4 eps $0.45 .Q4 revenue of $48.5 million, increased 10% ($4.3 million) from prior quarter and flat from same quarter last year.  Full Article

Braslyn increases ownership in Callidus Capital Corp
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 04:40pm EDT 

Callidus Capital Corp : Braslyn increases ownership in Callidus Capital Corporation . Braslyn Ltd - acquired, through facilities of Toronto stock exchange, ownership and control over 129,800 common shares of Callidus Capital Corporation .Braslyn - now owns and controls total of 6.5 million common shares of Callidus, or about 12.85% of issued and outstanding common shares of Callidus.  Full Article

Callidus capital may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares
Wednesday, 25 Jan 2017 07:31am EST 

Callidus Capital Corp :Callidus Capital - may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares, representing 5 pct of outstanding common shares.  Full Article

Callidus Capital reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.43
Thursday, 3 Nov 2016 11:32pm EDT 

Callidus Capital Corp : Callidus capital reports results for third quarter 2016 . Qtrly revenue of $44.2 million, decreased 4% ($1.8 million) from Q2 2016 and decreased 9% ($4.3 million) from Q3 2015. . Qtrly earnings per share (diluted) of $0.43 .Formal privatization process is now underway and is expected to be completed before end of Q2 of 2017..  Full Article

Callidus Capital Corp increases dividend by 20 pct
Monday, 17 Oct 2016 06:00am EDT 

Callidus Capital Corp : Callidus Capital Corporation announces a 20 pct increase in dividend to $1.20 per year per common share and declares monthly dividend .Callidus Capital Corp says increases dividend from $1.00 per common share per year to $1.20 per common share per year.  Full Article

Callidus Capital increases substantial issuer bid price to $16.50/share,sets new expiry date
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 06:31pm EDT 

Callidus Capital Corp : Callidus Capital Corporation increases the substantial issuer bid price to $16.50 per share and sets a new expiry date . Under revised offer, aggregate maximum purchase price payable by Callidus is CDN $58.9 million .Callidus will pay an additional $0.40 per common share to all shareholders who have previously tendered their shares.  Full Article

Callidus capital q2 earnings per share $0.73
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 08:45pm EDT 

Callidus Capital Corp : Callidus capital reports results for second quarter 2016 . Q2 earnings per share $0.73 . Q2 revenue of $45.9 million, up 17% .Q2 earnings per share c$0.23 excluding items.  Full Article

Callidus Capital Corp News

BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss of $0.51 per share

* Qtrly total revenue of $26.9 million decreased 15% from first quarter 2017

» More CBL.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials