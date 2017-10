Mersen SA (CBLP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mersen wins a plant chemistry order

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA :WINS A PLANT CHEMISTRY ORDER WORTH SEVERAL MILLION EUROS.THIS ORDER WILL SUPPLY HYDROCHLORIC ACID PRODUCTION UNIT, THAT WILL GO INTO OPERATION IN MAY 2018‍​.

Mersen announces it accepted firm offer from a French manufacturer to acquire its switch and contactor business

July 31 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA ::H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP EQUITY HOLDERS EUR 18.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 412.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 387.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.IN JULY 2017, ACCEPTED FIRM OFFER FROM FRENCH MANUFACTURER TO ACQUIRE ITS SWITCH AND CONTACTOR BUSINESS, BASED AT THE PLANT IN GORCY, FRANCE.IMPACT ON 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WILL NOT BE MATERIAL.H1 EBITDA EUR 56.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.SWITCH AND CONTACTOR BUSINESS WILL BE ACCOUNTED FOR AS ASSET HELD FOR SALE IN 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

Mersen raises its forcast for FY 2017

July 20 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA ::ANNOUNCED THAT, BASED ON PRELIMINARY DATA FOR Q2, IT HAS RAISED ITS GUIDANCE IN TERMS OF SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS FOR 2017.GROUP'S FORECASTS SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED MARKET EXPECTATIONS..SEES ORGANIC GROWTH IN SALES TO BETWEEN 3% AND 5% VERSUS 0% TO 2% PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED.IS EXPECTING GROWTH IN ITS OPERATING MARGIN BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS OF BETWEEN 80 AND 130 BASIS POINTS VERSUS 50 TO 100 BPS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED.

July 19 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA ::RAISES ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR 2017.SECOND-QUARTER PRELIMINARY DATA POINT TO ORGANIC GROWTH IN SALES OF CLOSE TO 5% FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017.SECOND-QUARTER PRELIMINARY DATA POINT TO OPERATING MARGIN BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS OF BETWEEN 8.8% AND 9% OF SALES FOR H1 2017‍​.FOR FY GROUP HAS REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC GROWTH IN SALES TO BETWEEN 3% AND 5% VERSUS 0% TO 2% PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED.FOR FY EXPECTS GROWTH IN OPERATING MARGIN BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS BETWEEN 80 AND 130 BASIS POINTS VERSUS 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED .‍​.

Mersen appoints Olivier Legrain Chairman Of Board of Directors

May 18 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA : :APPOINTS MR OLIVIER LEGRAIN, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Mersen Q1 revenue up at EUR ‍​203.5 million; confirms FY outlook

April 26 (Reuters) - Mersen SA ::Q1 revenue EUR ‍​203.5 million versus EUR 190.1 million ($206.6 million) year ago.Confirms FY 2017 objectives for revenue organic growth between 0 percent and 2 percent and recurring operating margin growth between 50 points and 100 basis points.

Mersen FY net profit up at 3.2 million euros

Mersen SA : FY net profit 3.2 million euros ($3.38 million) versus 2.6 million euros year ago . FY EBITDA stood at 96.7 million euros, representing 12.7 percent of sales . FY operating income before non-recurring items 59.9 million euros ($63.28 million) versus 60.9 million euros year ago . FY operating margin before non-recurring items 7.8 percent versus 7.9 percent year ago . In 2017, will also continue to deploy its operational excellence plan, which will lower the cost structure and drive competitiveness in group plants . Costs associated with the plan have, for the most part, already been booked in the 2016 financial statements and will result in an amount of 25 million euros being paid out in 2017 . Group expects to see year-on-year organic sales growth of between 0 percent and 2 percent in 2017, with a 50 to 100 basis point improvement in operating margin before non-recurring items .Recommended 2016 dividend of 0.50 euros a share.

Mersen wins 7 million euro order from Siemens

Mersen Sa : Mersen wins about 7 million euro ($7.55 million) order from Siemens .Deliveries will take place in 2017 and 2018.

Mersen FY sales fall to 763.6 million euros

Mersen SA : FY sales 763.6 million euros ($814.61 million) versus eur 767.6 million year ago . Q4 sales 187.8‍​ million euros versus 186.5 million euros year ago .Expects FY current operating margin of around 7.8 pct of revenue (compared with previous target of around 7.5 pct of turnover).

Mersen Q3 total group sales slightly down at 189.2‍​ million euros

Mersen SA : Q3 total group sales 189.2‍​ million euros versus 190.3 million euros ($207.77 million) year ago . 9M total group sales 578.1 million euros versus 583.3 million euros year ago .Confirms 2016 outlook.