Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO)
92.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.41 (+0.44%)
$92.29
$92.34
$93.20
$92.27
58,599
74,044
$95.21
$60.62
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cogeco communications inc qtrly earnings per share $1.55
Cogeco Communications Inc
Cogeco Communications qtrly revenue increased by $8.8 mln, or 1.6% to reach $549.1 mln
Cogeco Communications Inc
Cogeco Communications reports EPS C$1.52 and increases dividend
Cogeco Communications Inc
Cogeco Communications reports Q3 loss $7.89
Cogeco Communications Inc
Cogeco Cable Canada updates its name to become Cogeco Connexion
Cogeco Cable Inc:Announce that it will now be offering its services under the name Cogeco Connexion. Full Article
BRIEF-Cogeco Communications reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.54/shr
* Cogeco Communications Inc - Q3 diluted earnings per share C$1.54