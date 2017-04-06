Edition:
United States

Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO)

CCA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

92.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.41 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
$92.29
Open
$92.34
Day's High
$93.20
Day's Low
$92.27
Volume
58,599
Avg. Vol
74,044
52-wk High
$95.21
52-wk Low
$60.62

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cogeco communications inc qtrly earnings per share $1.55
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 06:30pm EDT 

Cogeco Communications Inc : Cogeco Communications Inc qtrly revenue increased by $9.4 million, or 1.7%, to reach $560.9 million . Cogeco Communications Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.55 .Q2 earnings per share view c$1.42, revenue view c$554.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Cogeco Communications qtrly revenue increased by $8.8 mln, or 1.6% to reach $549.1 mln
Wednesday, 11 Jan 2017 06:20pm EST 

Cogeco Communications Inc : Qtrly revenue increased by $8.8 million, or 1.6% to reach $549.1 million . Cogeco Communications inc qtrly earnings per share $1.52 .Q1 earnings per share view c$1.36, revenue view c$549.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Cogeco Communications reports EPS C$1.52 and increases dividend
Wednesday, 2 Nov 2016 09:36pm EDT 

Cogeco Communications Inc : Cogeco Communications Inc releases its results for Q4 of fiscal 2016 and increases its dividend . Qtrly revenue increased by $23.6 million, or 4.5 pct, to reach $544.1 million . Q4 earnings per share C$1.52 .Says declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.43, an increase of 10.3%, compared to $0.39 per share paid in Q4.  Full Article

Cogeco Communications reports Q3 loss $7.89
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 07:38pm EDT 

Cogeco Communications Inc : Qtrly loss $7.89 . Q3 revenue increased by $23.8 million, or 4.6 percent, to $540.3 million . Canadian broadband services revenue was stable as a result of rate increases implemented in february 2016 . Expects FY 2017 revenue to grow between 2 percent and 2.5 percent, adjusted EBITDA to grow between 2 and 3 percent .Operating margin(1) decreased to 45 percent from 46.4 percent in Q3 of fiscal 2016.  Full Article

Cogeco Cable Canada updates its name to become Cogeco Connexion
Wednesday, 13 Jan 2016 04:04pm EST 

Cogeco Cable Inc:Announce that it will now be offering its services under the name Cogeco Connexion.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Cogeco Communications Inc News

BRIEF-Cogeco Communications reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.54/shr

* Cogeco Communications Inc - Q3 diluted earnings per share C$1.54

» More CCA.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials