Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO)

Cogeco Communications Inc : Cogeco Communications Inc qtrly revenue increased by $9.4 million, or 1.7%, to reach $560.9 million . Cogeco Communications Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.55 .Q2 earnings per share view c$1.42, revenue view c$554.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cogeco Communications Inc : Qtrly revenue increased by $8.8 million, or 1.6% to reach $549.1 million . Cogeco Communications inc qtrly earnings per share $1.52 .Q1 earnings per share view c$1.36, revenue view c$549.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cogeco Communications Inc : Cogeco Communications Inc releases its results for Q4 of fiscal 2016 and increases its dividend . Qtrly revenue increased by $23.6 million, or 4.5 pct, to reach $544.1 million . Q4 earnings per share C$1.52 .Says declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.43, an increase of 10.3%, compared to $0.39 per share paid in Q4.

Cogeco Communications Inc : Qtrly loss $7.89 . Q3 revenue increased by $23.8 million, or 4.6 percent, to $540.3 million . Canadian broadband services revenue was stable as a result of rate increases implemented in february 2016 . Expects FY 2017 revenue to grow between 2 percent and 2.5 percent, adjusted EBITDA to grow between 2 and 3 percent .Operating margin(1) decreased to 45 percent from 46.4 percent in Q3 of fiscal 2016.

Cogeco Cable Inc:Announce that it will now be offering its services under the name Cogeco Connexion.