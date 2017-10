Corestate Capital Holding SA (CCAG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Corestate acquires former headquarter of perfume brand 4711 in Cologne, Germany

Oct 20 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA :DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ACQUIRES FORMER HEADQUARTER OF PERFUME BRAND 4711 IN COLOGNE, GERMANY.

CORESTATE announces closing of the acquisition of ATOS Capital

Oct 10 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA :DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF ATOS CAPITAL.‍SHARE CAPITAL WAS INCREASED BY ISSUANCE OF 242,544 NEW SHARES AGAINST CONTRIBUTION IN KIND​.

Corestate Capital Holding buys 100 pct stake in ATOS Group

Sept 29 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA ::PURCHASES ATOS CAPITAL WITH C. EUR 2BN AUM AND STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT.‍TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS AND ENHANCES RECURRING NATURE OF REVENUE​.‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WILL GROW TO APPROX. EUR 22BN AT YEAR END​.‍PURCHASE PRICE FOR ATOS WAS NOT DISCLOSED, HOWEVER, IT IS LESS THAN 5 TIMES ITS 2018 EXPECTED NET INCOME​.

Corestate Capital Holding's ‍free float is expanded by 14%​

Sept 20 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA :‍FREE FLOAT IS EXPANDED BY 14%​.‍RALPH WINTER, FOUNDER OF CORESTATE AND CHRISTOF MEYER LAUNCHED AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS OF, EACH, 1.5 MILLION SHARES​.

UBM Development sells Micro Living Projekt in QBC for about EUR 27 mln

Sept 19 (Reuters) - UBM DEVELOPMENT AG :SELLS MICRO LIVING PROJEKT IN QBC FOR ABOUT EUR 27 MILLION TO CORESTATE​.

Corestate Capital Holding buys further micro living project in Viennaa

Sept 19 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA ::DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ACQUIRES FURTHER MICRO LIVING PROJECT IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA.

Corestate Capital invests further EUR 210 mln in Germany

Sept 12 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA ::DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE INVESTS A FURTHER EUR 210 MILLION IN GERMAN RETAIL PROPERTIES AND STRENGTHENS THE MANAGEMENT BOARD BY HIRING PHILIP LA PIERRE AS NEW CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER.ACQUIRED 24 SEPARATE RETAIL PROPERTIES IN SHOPPING LOCATIONS OF PEDESTRIAN AREAS IN MEDIUM-SIZED GERMAN CITIES​.

Corestate Capital tasked with property and facility management of a retail portfolio

Sept 7 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA ::TASKED WITH PROPERTY AND FACILITY MANAGEMENT OF RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR A UNIVERSAL-INVESTMENT-FUND OF BAYERISCHE VERSORGUNGSKAMMER.VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 700 MILLION, RETAIL PORTFOLIO COMPRISES OVER 90 PROPERTIES .

Corestate Capital Holding: structures serviced apartment fund

Aug 28 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA ::DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: SPECIAL FUND FOR SERVICED APARTMENTS IN MAJOR EUROPEAN CITIES - TARGET VOLUME OF AT LEAST EUR 200 MILLION.

Corestate Capital Holding ‍confirms FY outlook

Aug 16 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA ::‍CONFIRMS ANNUAL NET PROFIT AFTER TAXES OF EUR 85 TO 90 MILLION​.H1 ‍AGGREGATE REVENUES AND GAINS AMOUNTED TO EUR 48.6 MILLION, UP 116% COMPARED TO FIRST HALF OF 2016​.OUTLOOK 2017 CONFIRMED.H1 ‍ADJ NET PROFIT INCREASED MORE THAN FOUR-FOLD TO EUR 22.8 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: EUR 5.1 MILLION)​.