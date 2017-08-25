Computacenter PLC (CCC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Computacenter posts HY adjusted pretax profit of 41.9 mln pounds

Aug 25 (Reuters) - COMPUTACENTER PLC ::INTERIM DIVIDEND 7.4 PENCEPER SHARE.HY ADJUSTED REVENUE 1,700.3 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 1,478.2 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.HY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 41.9 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 25.3 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.HY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 25.6 PENCE.HY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 7.4 PENCE VERSUS 7.2 PENCE A YEAR AGO.INTEND TO RETURN ADDITIONAL VALUE TO SHAREHOLDERS AGAIN IN Q4 OF 2017, WITH AN ANTICIPATED RETURN OF VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY £100 MILLION.

Computacenter says 2017 outcome to exceed current market expectations

April 24 (Reuters) - Computacenter :Improved outlook for full year.Group's performance for 2017 as a whole will exceed current market expectations.Group revenue for Q1 has increased by 16 percent on an as reported basis and by 9 percent in constant currency.

Computacenter posts FY adjusted pretax profit 86.4 million pounds

Computacenter Plc : Total dividend up 3.7 percent to 22.2 penceper share . FY adjusted pretax profit 86.4 million pounds versus 86.9 million pounds in 2015 . Expect UK to see modest improvements due to professional services and supply chain helping overall performance . Group's adjusted revenues decreased by 0.5 per cent in constant currency to £3,245.4 million . Proposes final dividend of 15.0 pence per share; interim dividend paid on 14 october 2016 was 7.2 pence per share . FY german business total revenue increased by 3.1 per cent on a constant currency basis to eur 1,702.6 million . FY total revenue for french business declined in constant currency by 9.7 per cent to eur 495.0 million . FY adjusted revenue in UK business declined by 1.1 per cent to £1,391.7 million . During December and January, conducted an external evaluation of board and its committees .Agreed on series of actions to improve efficiency, by having a more focused approach to information provided to board members.

Computacenter expects modest progress in FY adj pretax profit

Computacenter Plc : Says interim results for six months ended 30 June 2016 . Interim dividend 7.2 pence per share . Says challenging H1 for UK business due to a reduction in services volumes driving a decline in services, hardware margins . Says profit performance from French business significantly ahead of management's expectations . Says due to decrease in profitability, adjusted diluted earnings per share down 10.0 percent to 15.3 pence (H1 2015: 17.0 pence) in H1 2016 . Says H1 profit before tax of 23.6 million stg, a decrease of 66.6 per cent in actual currency (H1 2015: 70.7 million stg) . Says H1 diluted earnings per share decreased by 73.0 per cent to 13.2 pence for period (H1 2015: 48.8 pence) . Says H1 adjusted services revenue down 1.2 per cent on a constant currency basis to 498.0 million stg, . Says h1 adjusted services revenue increased by 1.8 per cent in actual currency 2 (H1 2015: 489.2 million stg) . Says interim dividend of 7.2 pence per share . Says net funds 3 at 30 june 2016 was 96.6 million stg compared to 44.9 million stg at June 30 2015 . Says first half of 2016 finished slightly better than we had anticipated at time of our Q1 trading update in April 2016 .Says board expects full year to show modest progress in our adjusted profit before tax, as compared to 2015.