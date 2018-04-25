Edition:
CCC SA (CCCP.WA)

CCCP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

258.20PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

2.40zł (+0.94%)
Prev Close
255.80zł
Open
257.00zł
Day's High
259.60zł
Day's Low
252.40zł
Volume
114,330
Avg. Vol
81,397
52-wk High
312.00zł
52-wk Low
204.05zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CCC Unit Buys Shoe Express In Romania For EUR 33 Million
Wednesday, 25 Apr 2018 11:49am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::SIGNS DEAL AND THROUGH ITS UNIT BUYS 100% OF SHOE EXPRESS SA BASED IN ROMANIA FOR EUR 33 MILLION.SHOE EXPRESS RUNS ALL STORES UNDER CCC BRAND IN ROMANIA.TILL NOW STORES OPERATED UNDER FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH CO.CO INFORMED ABOUT NON-BINDING TERM SHEET ON DEAL IN DECEMBER, 2017 nL8N1OP095.  Full Article

CCC March Revenue Down 19.3 Pct YoY
Tuesday, 3 Apr 2018 07:20am EDT 

April 3 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::MARCH 2018 REVENUE AT 254.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 19.3 PERCENT YOY.PRELIM Q1 REVENUE AT OVER 692.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 3.8% YOY.  Full Article

CCC Prelim FY Net Profit Down 4 Pct YoY
Monday, 12 Mar 2018 01:03pm EDT 

March 13 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::REPORTED ON MONDAY PRELIM FY NET PROFIT OF 303 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 4 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR.PRELIM FY REVENUE 4.19 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 31.7 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR.PRELIM FY EBITDA 502 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 12 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR.PRELIM FY OPERATING PROFIT 405 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 8.4 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR.  Full Article

CCC Feb. Revenue Down 4.9 Pct YoY
Thursday, 1 Mar 2018 09:15am EST 

March 1 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::FEB. REVENUE 193.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 4.9 PERCENT YOY.  Full Article

CCC Jan. Revenue Up 21.1% YoY
Thursday, 1 Feb 2018 07:54am EST 

Feb 1 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::JAN. REVENUE 243.3 MILLION ZLOTYS , UP 21.1 PERCENT YOY.  Full Article

CCC Dec. Revenue 467.8 Million Zlotys, Up 41.9 Percent YR/YR
Tuesday, 2 Jan 2018 06:56am EST 

Jan 2 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::DEC. REVENUE 467.8 MILLION ZLOTYS , UP 41.9 PERCENT YOY.  Full Article

CCC Plans To Buy Stores In Romania, Eyes Georgia And Kazakhstan
Monday, 25 Dec 2017 03:58am EST 

Dec 25(Reuters) - CCC SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET TO BUY PEERAJ BRANDS INTERNATIONAL SRL, WHICH OPERATES CCC STORES IN ROMANIA, AND A COMPANY LINKED WITH SUCH ACTIVITY SHOE EXPRESS SRL.ALSO IT HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT CONCERNING THE OPENING OF CCC STORES IN GEORGIA AND KAZAKHSTAN BY PEERAJ .THE TOTAL PRICE TO BE PAID BY CCC IS 33 MILLION EUROS.PEERAJ OPERATES 54 STORES UNDER CCC BRAND .  Full Article

CCC Nov. Revenue 426.4 Million Zlotys, Up 27 Percent YR/YR
Friday, 1 Dec 2017 05:59am EST 

Dec 1 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::NOV. REVENUE 426.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 27 PERCENT YOY.  Full Article

CCC Q3 net profit jumps to 38.6 mln zlotys
Tuesday, 14 Nov 2017 01:07am EST 

Nov 14 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT 38.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 52.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 25.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .9-MONTH GROSS MARGIN 50.9% VERSUS 52.1% YEAR AGO.  Full Article

CCC prelim. Q3 net profit up at 41.2 mln zlotys
Thursday, 9 Nov 2017 02:11am EST 

Nov 9 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS PRELIMINARY Q3 REVENUE WAS 987.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 48.5 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.PRELIMINARY Q3 EBITDA WAS 81.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 74.7 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.PRELIMINARY Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 41.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 303.9 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.  Full Article

