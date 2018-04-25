CCC SA (CCCP.WA)
258.20PLN
27 Apr 2018
2.40zł (+0.94%)
255.80zł
257.00zł
259.60zł
252.40zł
114,330
81,397
312.00zł
204.05zł
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CCC Unit Buys Shoe Express In Romania For EUR 33 Million
April 25 (Reuters) - CCC SA
CCC March Revenue Down 19.3 Pct YoY
April 3 (Reuters) - CCC SA
CCC Prelim FY Net Profit Down 4 Pct YoY
March 13 (Reuters) - CCC SA
CCC Feb. Revenue Down 4.9 Pct YoY
March 1 (Reuters) - CCC SA
CCC Jan. Revenue Up 21.1% YoY
Feb 1 (Reuters) - CCC SA
CCC Dec. Revenue 467.8 Million Zlotys, Up 41.9 Percent YR/YR
Jan 2 (Reuters) - CCC SA
CCC Plans To Buy Stores In Romania, Eyes Georgia And Kazakhstan
Dec 25(Reuters) - CCC SA
CCC Nov. Revenue 426.4 Million Zlotys, Up 27 Percent YR/YR
Dec 1 (Reuters) - CCC SA
CCC Q3 net profit jumps to 38.6 mln zlotys
Nov 14 (Reuters) - CCC SA
CCC prelim. Q3 net profit up at 41.2 mln zlotys
Nov 9 (Reuters) - CCC SA
BRIEF-CCC Feb. Revenue Down 4.9 Pct YoY
* FEB. REVENUE 193.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 4.9 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)