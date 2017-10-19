Carnival PLC (CCL.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Carnival Corporation & Plc Q2 dividend $0.45 per share

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp :Carnival corporation & plc announces second quarterly dividend increase in 2017.Announced a 12 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share from previous dividend amount of $0.40 per share​.

Carnival Corporation Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.83

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp :Carnival Corporation & Plc reports third quarter earnings.Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.83.Q3 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.44 to $0.50.Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.64 to $3.70.Q3 revenue $5.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.39 billion.Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.29.Carnival Corp says Q4 constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be up approximately 1.5 to 2.5 percent compared to prior year.Carnival Corp says expects full year 2017 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 4.0 percent compared to prior year.Carnival Corp - owned destinations including in Dominican Republic, Honduras, Bahamas, plus all those in Mexico, are fully operational.Carnival Corp - ‍in constant currency, qtrly net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD increased 0.2 percent, in line with June guidance​.Carnival - several temporary port closures associated with storms are expected to result in an estimated $0.10 to $0.12 per share reduction in earnings in Q4.Carnival Corp - cumulative bookings for first half of next year are well ahead of prior year on both price and occupancy.Carnival Corp - ‍qtrly noncash impairment charges of $392 million driven by company's decision to strategically realign its business in Australia​.

Carnival Corp & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend

June 2 (Reuters) - Carnival Plc :Carnival Corporation & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend.Carnival Corp says announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share.

Carnival Corp increases quarterly dividend, authorizes additional $1 bln share repurchase program

Carnival Corp : Carnival Corporation & plc increases quarterly dividend and authorizes additional $1 billion share repurchase program . Sets quarterly dividend of $0.40per share . Board approved re-authorization of up to $1 billion in share repurchases covering both Carnival Corp common stock and Carnival plc ordinary shares .Says new dividend is 14 percent increase from previous dividend amount of $0.35 per share.

Carnival reports CEO Arnold Donald's 2016 total compensation $9.9 mln vs $9.4 mln in 2015

Carnival Plc :Carnival Plc - CEO Arnold W. Donald's 2016 total compensation was $9.9 million versus $9.4 million in 2015.

Carnival Corp says Cruise JV in China signed MoA to order first-ever cruise ships built in China for Chinese market

Carnival Corp : Carnival Corp - Cruise JV in China has signed a new memorandum of agreement to order first-ever cruise ships built in China for chinese market . Carnival Corp - Cruise JV in China to order two new cruise ships to be built by China-based shipbuilding JV between CSSC, italy-based Fincantieri S.P.A. . Carnival Corp - MoA also gives Carnival Corporation's cruise joint venture option to order four additional China-built cruise ships . Carnival's Cruise JV with CSSC plans to launch a cruise brand in China using ships that purchased from Carnival's existing fleet .Based on today's agreement, joint venture would then add new China-built cruise ships starting in 2023.

Carnival Cruise Line expands Carnival Journeys enrichment cruise series

Carnival Cruise Line: Expanded Carnival Journeys enrichment cruise series with 13 new voyages from homeports along East and West coasts, Gulf of Mexico .New voyages are in addition to a number of previously announced nine-to 15-day carnival journeys cruises departing in 2017-18.

Carnival Cruise receives approval to sail to Cuba

Carnival Plc :Carnival Cruise Line - Carnival Cruise Line has now received approval to sail to Cuba.

CARNIVAL CORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE

Carnival Corp :SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE.

Fincantieri says signed deal with Carnival worth over 1 bln euros

Fincantieri says:It has signed a memorandum agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc for the construction of two new cruise ships for an overall value exceeding 1 billion euros.