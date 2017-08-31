Edition:
CCL Products India Ltd (CCLP.NS)

CCLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

310.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.90 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
Rs314.35
Open
Rs317.95
Day's High
Rs317.95
Day's Low
Rs309.40
Volume
7,994
Avg. Vol
74,358
52-wk High
Rs372.00
52-wk Low
Rs230.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CCL Products India gets approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee mfg unit in Chittoor
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 08:06am EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ccl Products India Ltd :Development commissioner of Visakhapatnam SEZ gives approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee manufacturing unit in Chittoor.  Full Article

BRIEF-CCL Products India June-qtr consol profit falls (July 11)
Wednesday, 12 Jul 2017 02:53am EDT 

Adds source link:June quarter consol net profit 270.4 million rupees versus 403 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 2.49 billion rupees versus 2.52 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

CCL Products India June-qtr consol profit falls
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 07:59am EDT 

July 11 (Reuters) - CCL Products India Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 270.4 million rupees versus 403 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 2.49 billion rupees versus 2.52 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

CCL Products India Dec-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 05:05am EST 

CCL Products India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 379.1 million rupees versus 189.6 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter net sales 2.17 billion rupees versus 1.60 billion rupees year ago . Says decided to invest up to INR 300 million in Continental Coffee Pvt Ltd .Says to set up different domestic tariff units for manufacturing of coffee in Andhra Pradesh.  Full Article

CCL Products Sept-qtr consol profit falls
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 05:37am EDT 

CCL Products (India) Limited : Sept-quarter consol net sales 1.38 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees last year .Sept-quarter consol net profit 129.6 million rupees versus 292.6 million rupees last year.  Full Article

CCL Products India June-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 09:30am EDT 

CCL Products India Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 402.7 million rupees versus 302.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 2.50 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

CCL Products India Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 02:25am EST 

CCL Products India Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees per equity share of nominal value of 2 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says further, March 28, 2016 as pay out date for the payment of interim dividend.  Full Article

CCL Products India Ltd News

BRIEF-RBI removes CCL Products (India) from foreign investment ban list

* RBI says foreign investment limit for investment by FIIs/FPIs in CCL Products (India) Ltd has increased from 24 percent to 40 percent of its paid up capital

