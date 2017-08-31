CCL Products India Ltd (CCLP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CCL Products India gets approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee mfg unit in Chittoor

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ccl Products India Ltd :Development commissioner of Visakhapatnam SEZ gives approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee manufacturing unit in Chittoor.

BRIEF-CCL Products India June-qtr consol profit falls (July 11)

Adds source link:June quarter consol net profit 270.4 million rupees versus 403 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 2.49 billion rupees versus 2.52 billion rupees year ago.

CCL Products India June-qtr consol profit falls

July 11 (Reuters) - CCL Products India Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 270.4 million rupees versus 403 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 2.49 billion rupees versus 2.52 billion rupees year ago.

CCL Products India Dec-qtr profit rises

CCL Products India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 379.1 million rupees versus 189.6 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter net sales 2.17 billion rupees versus 1.60 billion rupees year ago . Says decided to invest up to INR 300 million in Continental Coffee Pvt Ltd .Says to set up different domestic tariff units for manufacturing of coffee in Andhra Pradesh.

CCL Products Sept-qtr consol profit falls

CCL Products (India) Limited : Sept-quarter consol net sales 1.38 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees last year .Sept-quarter consol net profit 129.6 million rupees versus 292.6 million rupees last year.

CCL Products India June-qtr consol profit rises

CCL Products India Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 402.7 million rupees versus 302.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 2.50 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees last year .

CCL Products India Ltd declares interim dividend

CCL Products India Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees per equity share of nominal value of 2 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says further, March 28, 2016 as pay out date for the payment of interim dividend.