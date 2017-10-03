CCL Industries Inc (CCLb.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CCL Industries acquires Chilean venture for about $6.3 mln

Oct 3 (Reuters) - CCL Industries Inc :CCL Industries acquires 100% of Chilean venture.CCL Industries Inc - deal for ‍approximately $6.3 million in cash​.CCL Industries Inc - acquired remaining 37.5% minority interest in its Acrus CCL venture for approximately $6.3 million in cash.CCL Industries Inc - ‍assumed debt transferring on deal close from venture to company's fully consolidated balance sheet is estimated at $7.4 million​.

CCL Industries Q2 net income per Class B share $0.63

Aug 8 (Reuters) - CCL Industries Inc :CCL industries announces second quarter results.Q2 sales c$1.253 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.23 billion.Qtrly net income per Class B share $0.63.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CCL Industries Inc announces C$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class B non-voting shares

June 15 (Reuters) - CCL Industries Inc ::CCL Industries Inc announces c$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class b non-voting shares.CCL Industries Inc - co, Lang Family entered into agreement with underwriters to complete a secondary offering.CCL Industries - underwriters have agreed to purchase from selling shareholder 5 million class b non-voting shares at C$66.65 per offered share.CCL Industries Inc - company will not receive any proceeds from offering.

CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13

May 9 (Reuters) - Ccl Industries Inc :CCL Industries announces first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share c$0.13.Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion.Q1 earnings per share view c$2.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per class B share of c$2.85.Qtrly basic earnings per class B share of c$2.50.A c$5.0 million restructuring plan focused on eliminating duplicate corporate functions will complete over balance of year."At today's Canadian Dollar exchange rates, currency translation headwinds would moderate for Q2 of 2017, if sustained".

CCL Industries Q4 adjusted basic earnings per class B share of $2.98

CCL Industries Inc : CCL Industries announces record fourth quarter and 2016 results . Q4 sales C$1.058 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.06 billion . Ccl industries inc says board approves 15.0 pct increase to annual dividend . CCL Industries says Q4 adjusted basic earnings per class b share of $2.98 . Qtrly basic earnings per class b share of $2.80 .CCL Industries says declared a 15 pct increase in dividend to $0.575 per class b non-voting share and $0.5625 per class a voting share dividend.

CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL label

CCL Industries Inc : CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL Label . CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion . CCL Industries-pacman-ccl joint venture signed a binding agreement to acquire a 70% stake in privately owned super label mfg. Co . CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl joint venture signed a binding agreement to acquire a 70% stake in privately owned super label mfg. Co .CCL Industries inc - co will continue to be headed by its founder, bharat mehta, and becomes part of pacman-ccl trading under ccl corporate identity system.

CCL Industries reports Q3 adj earnings per share of C$2.98

CCL Industries Inc : CCL Industries reports adjusted net earnings of $2.98 per basic share for the third quarter . Q3 sales C$1.089 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.1 billion . Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$2.98 .Q3 earnings per share view C$2.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CCL Industries Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$2.80

Ccl Industries Inc : Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$2.80 . Ccl industries reports adjusted net earnings of $2.80 per basic share for the second quarter . Q2 sales c$960.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$921.5 million .Q2 earnings per share view c$2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CCL Industries says planned German healthcare acquisition for CCL label

CCL Industries Inc - : Purchase price consideration, including debt assumed, is approximately $31 million . To acquire Eukerdruck GmbH & Co. KG & Pharma Druck CDM GmbH .CCL Industries announces planned german healthcare acquisition for CCL label.

CCL Industries Inc announces Bolt on transaction for CCL Label in Brazil

CCL Industries Inc:Says acquired the assets of powerpress rotulos & etiquetas adesivas ltda for $10.25 million.