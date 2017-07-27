Cameco Corp (CCO.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cameco Q2 adjusted loss per share $‍0.11​

July 27 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp :Cameco reports second quarter results.2017 outlook for Nukem sales volume has increased, resulting in higher expected consolidated revenue.2017 outlook for capital expenditures has decreased due to lower expected spending at McArthur river and Cigar lake.Cameco Corp qtrly net losses attributable to equity holders $0.00 per share.Cameco Corp - qtrly adjusted loss per share $‍0.11​.Cameco Corp - ‍"weaker outlook for 2017 compared to 2016 reflects low uranium prices​".Cash from operations is expected to be higher in 2017 than $312 million reported in 2016.Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.02, revenue view C$383.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly revenue $470 million versus $466‍​ million.Cameco Corp - ‍planned capital expenditures for 2017 are 20% lower than in 2016​.Cameco Corp - ‍settled tax dispute with united states internal revenue service for years 2009 through 2012​.Cameco Corp says expect unit costs of production to be significantly higher in Q3 than in first two quarters."we expect pricing on deliveries in our uranium segment to yield weakest quarterly result in 2017".Cameco Corp - "‍long-term cost reduction strategies we have implemented are expected to have a short-term impact on our production costs​".Cameco - expect 2017 annual average unit cost of sales to be between $36.00 and $38.00 per pound, a decrease of about 5% to 10% compared to 2016.

Cameco COO to retire, replaced by Brian Reilly July 1

May 11 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp CEO, speaking at the company's annual general meeting::Said COO Bob Steane to retire; to be replaced by Brian Reilly July 1.

Cameco Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07

April 28 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp :Cameco reports first quarter results.Cameco corp qtrly loss per share $0.05.Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.07.Cameco corp - qtrly revenue $393 million versus $408 million.Cameco corp - in second and third quarters, expect pricing on deliveries in uranium segment to yield results similar to q1.Cameco corp - 2017 financial outlook and production expectations remained unchanged after q1.Cameco corp - "our 2017 sales remain on track, at an average realized price that is well above current market".Fy2017 earnings per share view c$0.54, revenue view c$2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Cameco corp - cautious optimism remains unchanged and in near term, co will continue to evaluate all of its supply sources.Q1 revenue view c$372.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Uravan and Cameco form joint venture

Uravan Minerals Inc - : Uravan and Cameco form joint venture . Co, Cameco have signed a memorandum of understanding involving termination of Halliday/Stewardson option agreement . To form JV whereby Uravan and Cameco will be participants under H/S JV agreement covering Halliday and Stewardson projects, Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan .Cameco can earn a 51% interest in Uravan's Halliday and Stewardson properties by funding $7 mln in exploration expenditures by April 2018.

Cameco CEO says may review uranium production levels

Cameco Corp CEO Tim Gitzel, speaking at an investor conference in Florida: Said Cameco could review uranium inventory, production and purchasing this year after a major customer cancelled contract Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel) ((rod.nickel@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Uravan Minerals has been informed that Cameco will not to fund Athabasca Basin Stewardson project for 2017

Uravan Minerals Inc : Uravan Minerals Inc. - update - Stewardson Project . Has been informed that Cameco has elected not to fund exploration expenditures on co's Athabasca Basin Stewardson project for 2017 . Cameco has until April 2018 to complete first option to earn a 51% interest by funding $7 million in exploration expenditures . co proposed Cameco allow co to fund exploration expenditures on Stewardson project for 2017 to April 2018 when option expires .Several proposals designed to amend current option between the companies are being discussed and negotiated.

Cameco sets quarterly cash dividend of C$0.10per share

Cameco Corp :Sets quarterly cash dividend of C$0.10per share.

Cameco to reduce 10 pct workforce

Cameco Corp - : Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings . "Expect our adjusted net earnings for 2016 will be significantly lower than analysts' earnings estimate" . Reduction in workforce is planned to be conducted in stages and expected to be completed by end of may 2017 . Recorded an impairment charge for rabbit lake mine and mill in conjunction with suspension of production . Says Cameco delivered 31.5 million pounds of uranium at an average realized price of $54.46 per pound in 2016 . Workforce at Mcarthur river, key lake and cigar lake operations is expected to be reduced by approximately 10% or 120 employees in total . Workforce reduction, changes to air commuter service, work schedules at saskatchewan operations are not expected to impact 2017 production . Cameco expects Inkai to produce almost 10% less in 2017 with cameco's share being 3.1 million pounds . Plans to implement changes to air commuter service in Northern Saskatchewan and is expected to be completed during 2018 . Expect to make total adjustments to net earnings between approximately $180 million and $220 million after-tax for 2016 ."Expect to report an IFRS net loss for 2016 due in part to asset impairments resulting from fair market value assessments at year end".

Denison executes agreement to increase ownership of Wheeler River Project up to 66 pct

Denison Mines Corp : Denison executes agreement to increase ownership of Wheeler River Project up to 66% . Denison Mines - JV parties agreed to allow one-time election by Cameco to fund 50% of its ordinary share of joint venture expenses in 2017 and 2018 . Denison Mines - Shortfall in Cameco's contribution will be funded by Denison, in exchange for a transfer of a portion of Cameco's interest in WRJV . Denison's share of joint venture expenses will be 75% in 2017 and 2018 . Denison Mines Corp - In connection with agreement, JV parties have also approved a CAD$12.5 million work program and budget for WRJV in 2017 . Denison Mines Corp - Denison expects that its ownership interest in Wheeler River Project will increase to approximately 66% by December 31, 2018 . Cameco and JCU's share of joint venture expenses will be 15% and 10%, respectively in 2017 and 2018 .Denison Mines Corp - Denison, operator of WRJV, agreed to propose work program and budget for 2018 that will not exceed approximately CAD$15.6 million.

Cameco posts Q2 revenue C$466 mln vs C$565 mln

Cameco Corp : Cameco reports second quarter financial results . Q2 revenue C$466 million versus C$565 million .Q2 revenue view C$572.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.