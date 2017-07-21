Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CCOJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 21 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc ::Says agrees 225 mln stg US private placement debt for covent garden.Signed agreement with eight institutional investors, for a private placement of 225 mln stg senior unsecured notes.Notes have maturities ranging from seven to 20 years sterling denominated unsecured debt has a weighted average fixed rate coupon of 2.75 pct​.Eexpected that closing and funding of transaction will occur in August​.Pproceeds of issue will be used initially to repay bank facility and for subsequent investment on covent garden estate​.Barclays Bank plc and Natwest Markets acted as joint active agents on this transaction and were supported by Santander and HSBC​.

July 21 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc ::Interim dividend 0.5 pence per share.‍HY EPRA NAV adjusted marginally by 0.1 pct to 339.1 pence per share (Dec 2016: 339.6 pence)​.HY total property value 3.5 bln stg, up 0.2 pct (like-for-like) (Dec 2016: 3.7 bln stg)​.HY ‍equity attributable to owners of parent 2.8 bln stg (Dec 2016: 2.8 bln)​.

Capital & Counties Properties Plc : Exchanged, completed on sale of Venues, its exhibition business for a total gross cash consideration of £296 million . Venues sold to consortium of German institutional investors . Consortium includes Bayerische Versorgungskammer, Versicherungskammer Bayern, DFI European Value Add Fund . Consortium advised by Deutsche Finance Intl and Yoo Capital, as UK co-investor; CAPCO advised by Rothschild and CBRE . Following disposal, CAPCO's pro-forma LTV as at 31 December 2016 decreases from 23 percent to 17 percent .After repayment of £50 million debt, working capital adjustments and transaction-related costs, net proceeds are £229 million.

Capital & Counties Properties Plc : Advanced discussions concerning sale of for a price in line with 31 december 2016 valuation .No certainty that sale will proceed.

Capital & Counties Properties Plc : Final dividend 1 pence per share . Total dividend 1.5 pence per share . Despite macro- economic uncertainty, london is one of great cities of world; desirable as a retail destination and residential location - Chairman . FY EPRA net asset value per share of 340 pence versus 361 pence year ago . Are confident in strength of our two prime london assets and are well positioned to deliver long-term value creation - Chairman . FY net rental income 81.5 million stg versus 74.9 million stg year ago . FY property market value 3.71 billion stg versus 3.66 billion stg year ago . At Earls Court, first phase of demolition is now complete, de-risking site and preparing land for future development - CEO .Weakened sentiment in residential market, particularly in H1, led to a valuation decline at Earls Court properties of 20 percent to £1.1 billion - CEO.

Capital & Counties :Capital & counties - Situl Jobanputra will be appointed to executive director position of chief financial officer with effect from 1 January 2017.

Capital & Counties Properties Plc : Total property return for six months ended 30 june 2016 -2.7 pct, full year 2015: 16 pct .Whilst it is too early to make firm predictions following result of EU referendum, we remain confident in our estates and current conditions on ground remain positive.

Segro Plc : Has appointed Soumen Das as its chief financial officer .Das is expected to join company and board in new year and will succeed Justin Read who will retire at end of 2016.