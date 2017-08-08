Coca-Cola Icecek AS (CCOLA.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coca-Cola Icecek Q2 net profit rises to 231.3 mln lira

Aug 8 (Reuters) - COCA-COLA ICECEK AS ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 2.56 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.13 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 231.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 148.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Coca-Cola Icecek Q1 net result swings to loss of 86.0 million lira

May 3 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Icecek AS ::Q1 net loss of 86.0 million lira ($24.33 million) versus profit of 29.4 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 1.56 billion lira versus 1.30 billion lira year ago.

Coca-Cola Icecek withdraws from CCBA stake purchase transaction

Coca-Cola Icecek A.S. : Said on Tuesday that it completed evaluation to buy stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) from The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) . Concluded that other future regional opportunities would potentially be a better strategic fit for the company .To continue to engage with TCCC to identify appropriate territorial expansion opportunities in other geographies but will not be submitting an offer for CCBA.

Coca-Cola Icecek plans to open its 10th plant in Turkey with 110 mln lira investment

Coca-cola Icecek AS : Plans to open its 10th plant in Turkey, in the Isparta region . The plant is expected to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2017 . The state-of-the-art production facility will have annual capacity of 220 million liters - around 40 million unit cases - and will provide direct and indirect employment to approximately 300 people . The total amount of investment for the plant is 110 million lira ($30.17 million) .The Isparta facility will have two lines capable of producing ice tea, juice and sparkling products in can and PET packages.

Coca-Cola Icecek 2016 net result turns to loss of 28.4 million lira

Coca-cola Icecek AS : FY 2016 loss of 28.4 million lira ($7.76 million) versus profit of 117.2 million lira year ago . FY 2016 revenue of 7.05 billion lira versus 6.72 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 profit from operating activities at 640.7 million lira versus 639.5 million lira year ago . 2017 net sales revenue growth is expected to be ahead of volume growth while EBITDA margn is expected to remain flat or expand slightly compared to 2016 . In addition, expects 2017 net debt / EBITDA to be below 2x and capex/sales ratio to be around 8% . Plans to complete 2017 with positive free cash flow .Consolidated volume to grow at mid-single digits in 2017.

Coca-Cola Icecek FY 2016 consolidated sales volume up 3.2 pct in line with company guidance

Coca-cola Icecek As : Consolidated sales volume increased by 5.0% in 4Q16, while volume growth for FY 16 was 3.2%, in line with company guidance . The share of Turkey operations within total sales volume remained the same in FY 2016 versus a year ago, at 51% . International operations delivered 8.7% volume growth in 4Q16 as Pakistan operations continued to post double digit volume growth and Central Asia operations turned positive, cycling 12.2% volume contraction in 4Q15 .Sales volume of international operations posted 5.2% growth in FY16.

Coca-Cola Icecek signs collective labour agreement

Coca-Cola Icecek AS :Signs collective labour agreement with Tek-Gida labour union.

Coca-Cola Icecek names Michael Coombs as CFO as of Jan. 1, 2017

Coca-cola Icecek AS :Michael Coombs will be re-joining CCI to assume the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) position as of as of Jan. 1, 2017.

Fitch affirms Coca-Cola Icecek long-term foreign currency IDR, cuts outlook

Coca-Cola Icecek AS : Fitch affirms Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default rating (IDRs) at BBB changes the outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' .All ratings including Local Currency Issuer Default rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at BBB.

Coca-Cola Icecek Q2 net profit slightly down at 148.1 mln lira

Coca-Cola Icecek AS : Q2 net profit of 148.1 million lira ($50.55 million) versus 149.2 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 2.13 billion lira versus 2.04 billion lira year ago.