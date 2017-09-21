Edition:
Container Corporation of India Ltd (CCRI.NS)

CCRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,319.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.95 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs1,322.20
Open
Rs1,331.00
Day's High
Rs1,333.20
Day's Low
Rs1,305.00
Volume
18,359
Avg. Vol
379,362
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs844.44

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Container Corp of India gets shareholders' nod for appointing Kalyana Rama as chairman, MD
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 09:18am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Container Corporation Of India Ltd :Gets shareholders' nod for appointing Kalyana Rama as chairman, MD.  Full Article

Container Corp of India June-qtr net profit rises y/y
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 10:31am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Container Corporation Of India Ltd :Net profit in June quarter was 2.43 billion rupees versus 1.78 billion rupees year ago.Total income in June quarter was 15.5 billion rupees versus 13.94 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Container Corp signs four MoUs
Friday, 5 May 2017 08:36am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Container Corporation Of India Ltd :Says two tripartite MoUs with state government and NHAI for development of MMLPS at hyderabad and surat.Says signed one MoU with Paradip Port for development of a MMLP; and another MoU with Chennai Port.  Full Article

Allcargo Logistics says it has not inked any pact with Container Corp of India
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 04:41am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Allcargo Logistics Ltd :Allcargo Logistics clarifies on news item "allcargo logistics, Concor ink pact for rail connectivity".Says not inked any pact with Container Corp of India.  Full Article

Container Corporation of India says CONCOR signs MoU with Container Company of Bangladesh
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 08:36am EDT 

Container Corporation of India Ltd : CONCOR, Container Company of Bangladesh has signed a memorandum of understanding .MoU for introduction of container train services between India and Bangladesh to facilitate international and domestic trade.  Full Article

Container Corp of India says 2.7 mln shares of co been transferred to Ministry of Finance
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 08:17am EDT 

Container Corporation Of India Ltd : Says 2.7 million shares of co been transferred to DIPAM ministry of finance .Says remaining 370112 shares have been returned to ministry of railways from dipam account.  Full Article

Container Corp of India Dec-qtr profit falls
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 07:58am EST 

Container Corporation Of India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.86 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 13.30 billion rupees . Says declared interim dividend of INR 9.60 per share . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.06 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 14.04 billion rupees .Says recommmended bonus issue of 1:4 ratio.  Full Article

Container Corp of India says govt transfered 3.1 mln shares of co
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 06:41am EST 

Container Corporation Of India Ltd : Transfer of equity shares of CONCOR by Government of India for FFO to CPSE - ETF . Post transfer, shareholding of Government of India in CONCOR would now be 55.16 pct of paid-up share capital of CONCOR .Says 3.1 million shares transfered.  Full Article

Container Corp of India to consider bonus issue
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 01:40am EST 

Container Corporation Of India Ltd :Says board to consider bonus issue on Feb 13.  Full Article

Container Corp of India Sept qtr profit falls about 32 pct
Tuesday, 15 Nov 2016 07:30am EST 

Container Corporation of India Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 1.58 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 2.07 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 13.79 billion rupees . Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 2.32 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 15.02 billion rupees Further company coverage: [CCRI.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

