Container Corporation of India Ltd (CCRI.NS)
1,319.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.95 (-0.22%)
Rs1,322.20
Rs1,331.00
Rs1,333.20
Rs1,305.00
18,359
379,362
Rs1,413.00
Rs844.44
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Container Corp of India gets shareholders' nod for appointing Kalyana Rama as chairman, MD
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Container Corporation Of India Ltd
Container Corp of India June-qtr net profit rises y/y
July 31 (Reuters) - Container Corporation Of India Ltd
Container Corp signs four MoUs
May 5 (Reuters) - Container Corporation Of India Ltd
Allcargo Logistics says it has not inked any pact with Container Corp of India
April 25 (Reuters) - Allcargo Logistics Ltd
Container Corporation of India says CONCOR signs MoU with Container Company of Bangladesh
Container Corporation of India Ltd
Container Corp of India says 2.7 mln shares of co been transferred to Ministry of Finance
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
Container Corp of India Dec-qtr profit falls
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
Container Corp of India says govt transfered 3.1 mln shares of co
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
Container Corp of India to consider bonus issue
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
Container Corp of India Sept qtr profit falls about 32 pct
Container Corporation of India Ltd
BRIEF-Container Corp of India June-qtr net profit rises y/y
* Net profit in June quarter was 2.43 billion rupees versus 1.78 billion rupees year ago