Container Corporation of India Ltd (CCRI.NS)

Container Corp of India gets shareholders' nod for appointing Kalyana Rama as chairman, MD

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Container Corporation Of India Ltd :Gets shareholders' nod for appointing Kalyana Rama as chairman, MD.

Container Corp of India June-qtr net profit rises y/y

July 31 (Reuters) - Container Corporation Of India Ltd :Net profit in June quarter was 2.43 billion rupees versus 1.78 billion rupees year ago.Total income in June quarter was 15.5 billion rupees versus 13.94 billion rupees year ago.

Container Corp signs four MoUs

May 5 (Reuters) - Container Corporation Of India Ltd :Says two tripartite MoUs with state government and NHAI for development of MMLPS at hyderabad and surat.Says signed one MoU with Paradip Port for development of a MMLP; and another MoU with Chennai Port.

Allcargo Logistics says it has not inked any pact with Container Corp of India

April 25 (Reuters) - Allcargo Logistics Ltd :Allcargo Logistics clarifies on news item "allcargo logistics, Concor ink pact for rail connectivity".Says not inked any pact with Container Corp of India.

Container Corporation of India says CONCOR signs MoU with Container Company of Bangladesh

Container Corporation of India Ltd : CONCOR, Container Company of Bangladesh has signed a memorandum of understanding .MoU for introduction of container train services between India and Bangladesh to facilitate international and domestic trade.

Container Corp of India says 2.7 mln shares of co been transferred to Ministry of Finance

Container Corporation Of India Ltd : Says 2.7 million shares of co been transferred to DIPAM ministry of finance .Says remaining 370112 shares have been returned to ministry of railways from dipam account.

Container Corp of India Dec-qtr profit falls

Container Corporation Of India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.86 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 13.30 billion rupees . Says declared interim dividend of INR 9.60 per share . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.06 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 14.04 billion rupees .Says recommmended bonus issue of 1:4 ratio.

Container Corp of India says govt transfered 3.1 mln shares of co

Container Corporation Of India Ltd : Transfer of equity shares of CONCOR by Government of India for FFO to CPSE - ETF . Post transfer, shareholding of Government of India in CONCOR would now be 55.16 pct of paid-up share capital of CONCOR .Says 3.1 million shares transfered.

Container Corp of India to consider bonus issue

Container Corporation Of India Ltd :Says board to consider bonus issue on Feb 13.

Container Corp of India Sept qtr profit falls about 32 pct

Container Corporation of India Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 1.58 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 2.07 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 13.79 billion rupees . Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 2.32 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 15.02 billion rupees Further company coverage: [CCRI.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).