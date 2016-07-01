Edition:
CCR SA (CCRO3.SA)

CCRO3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

18.40BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.55 (-2.90%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.95
Open
R$ 18.74
Day's High
R$ 18.75
Day's Low
R$ 18.40
Volume
5,244,000
Avg. Vol
5,126,329
52-wk High
R$ 19.32
52-wk Low
R$ 13.22

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CCR to buy Odebrecht's stake in ViaRio for BRL 107.7 million
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 10:34am EDT 

CCR SA : Said on Thursday that it had reached agreement with Odebrecht Rodovias SA to buy its whole stake in concessionaire ViaRio for 107.7 million Brazilian reais ($33.4 million) . ViaRio is the concessionaire responsible for deployment, operation, maintenance, monitoring, conservation and improvements of a 13 kilometre expressway in Rio de Janeiro .The company holds a 33.33 percent stake in ViaRio, Odebrecht Rodovias SA holds another 33.33 percent stake and Investimentos e Participacoes em Infraestrutura SA - Invepar holds a 33.34 pct stake in the concessionaire.  Full Article

CCR presents proposal to increase its stake in VIAQUATRO
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 10:02am EDT 

CCR SA : Said on Thursday that it had presented to Montgomery Participacoes SA a binding proposal to buy 50 percent of its stake in Concessionaire of Line 4 of the Sao Paulo Subway (VIAQUATRO) for 170.2 million Brazilian reais ($53.0 million) .The company currently holds a 60 percent stake in the concessionaire, Montgomery Participacoes SA holds a 30 percent stake and Mitsui & Co Ltd holds a 10 percent stake.  Full Article

CCR SA announces interim dividend payment
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 07:49am EDT 

CCR SA:Announces interim dividend for FY 2015 of 0.2832 Brazilian real per common share, to be paid as of April 29.Record date is March 15.Ex-dividend date is March 16.  Full Article

CCR SA to sell its stake in Servicos e Tecnologia de Pagamentos SA
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 07:34am EDT 

CCR SA:Says that the company and other shareholders of Servicos e Tecnologia de Pagamentos SA (STP) have reached agreement with DBTrans Administradora de Meios de Pagamento Ltda to sell all the shares of STP for the total amount of 4.09 billion Brazilian reais.Says will sell all the shares of its ownership, corresponding to 34.24 percent of STP's share capital, for 1.4 billion reais.  Full Article

Lazard Asset Management Securities LLC reaches 5.13 pct of CCR SA's ordinary shares
Wednesday, 6 Jan 2016 11:10am EST 

CCR SA:Says that Lazard Asset Management Securities LLC acquired on behalf of its clients 90.6 million ordinary shares of the company, reaching 5.13 percent of all the ordinary shares issued by the company.  Full Article

