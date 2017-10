Compagnie des Alpes SA (CDAF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Compagnie des Alpes revenue up at 761.5 million euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Compagnie Des Alpes Sa ::FY REVENUE EUR 761.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 714.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS IMPROVEMENT OF OPERATING PERFORMANCE FOR FY 2016/2017‍​.

Compagnie des Alpes signs partnership with Welcome City Lab‍​

Sept 26 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DES ALPES SA ::SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH WELCOME CITY LAB‍​.

Compagnie des Alpes 9-month sales rise 7.5 pct to 612.7 million euros

July 20 (Reuters) - Compagnie des Alpes SA ::SALES FOR FIRST 9 MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/2017 TOTALING €612.7 MILLION ON A COMPARABLE BASIS, AN INCREASE OF +7.5% VERSUS THE SAME PERIOD ONE YEAR EARLIER.

Compagnie des Alpes H1 net income group share up at 58.3 million euros

May 23 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DES ALPES SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 460.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 443.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 100.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 98.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 58.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING FREE CASH-FLOW UP BY 39.5 PERCENT AT EUR 87.1 MILLION.SEES IN SKI AREA FY GROWTH EXCEED 3.5 PERCENT AND CONFIRMS REACHING SLIGHTLY HIGHER EBITDA MARGIN TARGET.SEES FY LEISURE PARKS GROWTH AT SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR.

Compagnie des Alpes announces disposal of Fort Fun Park in Germany

April 26 (Reuters) - Compagnie des Alpes SA ::Disposal of the Fort Fun Park in Germany to Looping Group.The transaction values the business at EUR 7 million ($7.61 million) and will be settled in cash.The sale will have an immaterial impact on the income statement over the full year.

Compagnie des Alpes H1 revenue up by 3.7 pct to 460.1 million euros

April 20 (Reuters) - Compagnie Des Alpes SA ::H1 revenue 460.1 million euros ($494.7 million) versus 443.7 million euros year ago.Group expects its sales in Ski Areas Division to grow by more than 3.0 percent, EBITDA margin should be slightly higher than the guideline objective.

Compagnie des Alpes reduces cost of its debt and increases its average maturity

Compagnie des Alpes SA : Reduces the cost of its debt by more than 40 percent from 2017-18 and significantly increases average maturity of its debt . Refinancing of the bond due october 2017 by the introduction of a new financing of an equivalent amount (200 million euros ($212.68 million)) .Syndicates loan (RCF – revolving credit facility) of 250 million euros amended.

Compagnie des Alpes signs contract with Turkish Ski Federation

Compagnie des Alpes SA :Turkish Ski Federation and Compagnie des Alpes sign a contract for assessment of turkey's "ski" potential and identification of most promising sites.

Compagnie des Alpes says no schema has so far been settled in search for partnership

Compagnie des Alpes SA :Following information published in press, co specifies that it didn't close any partnership search project.

BRIEF-Compagnie Des Alpes Q3 revenue down 3.4 pct at comparable scope (July 21)

Corrects third bullet in July 21 brief item to specify that the outlook is for a segment, not whole company.Compagnie Des Alpes Sa : 9 month revenue 572.1 million euros ($630.05 million), up 3.8 percent at comparable scope . Q3 revenue 128.4 million euros, down 3.4 percent at comparable scope .Aims for similar performance as year ago for Q4 in leisure destinations segment.