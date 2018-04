Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CD Projekt FY Net Profit Down At 200.3 Million Zlotys

March 22 (Reuters) - CD Projekt SA ::FY NET PROFIT 200.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 250.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 463.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 583.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 240.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 303.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

CD Projekt To Buy Strange New Things, Open Game Studio In Wroclaw

March 21 (Reuters) - CD PROJEKT ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WROCLAW'S GAME STUDIO STRANGE NEW THINGS, COMPANY SAID IN AS STATEMENT."... THE NEW STUDIO WILL JOIN FORCES WITH CD PROJEKT RED WARSAW AND CRACOW, AND BOLSTER DEVELOPMENT OF CYBERPUNK 2077— THE UPCOMING FUTURISTIC AAA ROLE-PLAYING GAME," IT ADDED .

WSE: CD Project To Replace Asseco Poland In WIG20 Index

March 2 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE ::INFORMED ON THURSDAY THAT AS OF MARCH 16 SHARES OF CD PROJECT << >> WILL REPLACE SHARES OF ASSECO POLAND << >> IN POLISH BLUE CHIP INDEX WIG20 .SHARES OF ASSECO POLAND WILL BE INCLUDED IN POLAND'S MEDIUM-SIZED COMPANIES INDEX MWIG40 .WSE ALSO DECIDED THAT SHARES OF GETBACK SA << >> WILL REPLACE SHARES OF NEUCA SA << >> IN MWIG40 .ANOTHER CHANGE IS THAT SHARES OF DINO POLSKA SA << >> WILL REPLACE SHARES OF GLOBE TRADE CENTRE SA << >> IN WIG30.THE ABOVE CHANGES FOLLOW WSE'S ANNUAL REVISION OF INDEX PORTFOLIOS.

CD Projekt Q3 net profit up at 35.7 million zlotys

Nov 22 (Reuters) - CD PROJEKT SA :Q3 NET PROFIT 35.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 36.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 84.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 100.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 43.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 44.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

CD Projekt H1 net profit falls to 118.6 mln zlotys

Sept 6 (Reuters) - CD PROJEKT SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 118.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 134.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 254.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 319.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING PROFIT 143.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 163.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

CD Projekt Chinese beta version of Gwent might have premiere in 2017 - CEO

May 25 (Reuters) - CD PROJEKT SA ::CEO, ADAM KICINSKI, ASSUMES THAT THE CHINESE VERSION OF 'GWENT' WILL HAVE ITS PREMIERE STILL IN 2017 - CONF CALL.

CD Projekt Q1 net profit rises to 45.3 mln zlotys

May 25 (Reuters) - CD PROJEKT SA ::SAYS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 99.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED REVENUE OF 87.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 53.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT OF 38.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 45.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED NET PROFIT OF 32.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.THE BIGGEST CONTRIBUTION TO REVENUES IN Q1 WAS FROM LICENSING ROYALTIES ASSOCIATED WITH CONTINUING STRONG SALES OF THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT AND ITS TWO EXPANSION PACKS – HEARTS OF STONE AND BLOOD AND WINE .

CD Projekt wholly-owned units merge

May 16 (Reuters) - CD PROJEKT SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS WHOLLY-OWNED UNITS, GOG POLAND SP. Z O.O. AND GOG LTD., PLAN TO MERGE.GOG POLAND SP. Z O.O. TO TAKE OVER GOG LTD..GOG LTD. PROVIDES COMPUTER GAMES DISTRIBUTION SERVICES VIA THE INTERNET TO CLIENTS FROM AROUND THE WORLD.GOG POLAND SP. Z O.O. PROVIDES, AMONG OTHERS, PROGRAMMING SERVICES, WORKS IN CONSORTIUM WITH THE COMPANY ON THE SERVICE OF THE "GWINT" GAME .

CD Projekt plans 1.05 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend

April 18 (Reuters) - CD Projekt SA ::Recommends FY 2016 dividend at 1.05 zloty ($0.26) per share.

CD Projekt SA FY net profit falls by 27 pct YoY

CD Projekt SA : Reports FY revenue ​of 583.9 million zlotys ($148.5 million) versus 798.0 million zlotys a year ago . FY net profit was 250.5 million ​zlotys versus 342.4 million zlotys a year ago . FY EBITDA was 339.3 million zlotys versus 429.3 million zlotys . In 2016 over 96 pct of CD PROJEKT S.A. sales revenues were generated by exports . The majority of FY revenues in the videogame development segment was generated by sales of The Witcher 3 . The net profit result was helped by continuing high sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and sales of both expansion packs .The Witcher 3 sales revenues in the period between the game’s release and the end of 2016 reached over 1 billion zlotys.