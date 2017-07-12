CropEnergies AG (CE2G.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CropEnergies Q1 EBITDA improved by 18 pct to EUR 33.1 mln

July 12 (Reuters) - CROPENERGIES AG ::DGAP-NEWS: CROPENERGIES CONFIRMS GOOD RESULT IN 1ST QUARTER - BIOETHANOL PRODUCTION INCREASES BY 38 PERCENT IN 1ST QUARTER.Q1 EBITDA IMPROVED BY 18 PERCENT TO EUR 33.1 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 28.0) MILLION.EXPECTS REVENUES IN A RANGE OF EUR 850 TO EUR 900 MILLION FOR WHOLE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18.FY OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED IN A RANGE OF EUR 50 TO EUR 90 MILLION.SEES FY EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 90 AND EUR 130 MILLION.

CropEnergies raises FY forecast after strong Q1

June 19 (Reuters) - CROPENERGIES AG :DGAP-ADHOC: CROPENERGIES INCREASES FORECAST AFTER STRONG 1ST QUARTER 2017/18.Q1 ‍REVENUES INCREASED BY 38 PERCENT TO EUR 231 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 168) MILLION, WHILE OPERATING PROFIT IMPROVED BY 21 PERCENT TO EUR 23.5 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 19.4) MILLION​.TO INCREASE FORECAST OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18.FY REVENUES ARE EXPECTED IN A RANGE OF EUR 850 AND EUR 900 (PREVIOUS FORECAST: EUR 800 TO EUR 875) MILLION .FY OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO REACH BETWEEN EUR 50 AND EUR 90 (PREVIOUS FORECAST: EUR 40 TO EUR 80) MILLION.

Suedzucker sees significant rise in sugar production in EU

May 18 (Reuters) - Suedzucker results news conference:CEO says expects significant rise in sugar production in the eu due to the end of quotas and export limits this year.CEO says expects cropenergies ce2g.de to post fy revenues of 725-800 million eur, operating earnings of 40-80 million.CFO - no intention to buy back hybrid capital.CFO - currently no further stake increase at ed&f man planned.

CropEnergies sees FY 2017/18 revenue between EUR 800-875 mln

May 17 (Reuters) - CROPENERGIES AG ::FY REVENUE UP TO EUR 802 MLN FROM EUR 723 MLN YEAR AGO.FY EBITDA GROWS TO EUR 134.8 MLN VS 121.5 MLN EUR YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT RISES TO EUR 97.6 MLN FROM EUR 86.7 MLN YEAR AGO.FY NET EARNINGS INCREASE TO EUR 68.8 MLN FROM EUR 42.6 MLN YEAR AGO.OUTLOOK FOR 2017/2018: REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 800 MLN AND EUR 875 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 40 MLN AND EUR 80 MLN.

Cropenergies to propose dividend of 0.30 euros/shr for FY 2016/17

April 24 (Reuters) - Cropenergies AG ::Cropenergies executive board proposes doubling dividend for financial year 2016/17.To propose a dividend of 0.30 euros per share to annual general meeting taking place on 18 July 2017.

Suedzucker sticks with guidance after CropEnergies hikes outlook

Suedzucker : Says has no plans to change its guidance after CropEnergies hikes its FY outlook Further company coverage: [SZUG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

CropEnergies 9mth operating profit down at EUR 59 mln

CropEnergies AG : Grows in 3rd quarter and increases earnings forecast - reduction of emissions required by european commission only possible with secure basis for conventional biofuels . In first nine months of financial year 2016/17, increased revenues slightly to 565 million euros ($596.08 million)(previous year: 558) million euros) . Jump in revenues in 3rd quarter to 215 million euros(previous year: 168 million euros) contributed significantly .9Mth operating profit was also slightly lower than in previous year at 59 million euros ($62.25 million)(previous year: 63) million euros).

Cropenergies 9-month revenues up at 565 million euros

Cropenergies AG : Operating profit reached 59 million euros ($61.25 million) (previous year: 63 million euros) after nine months and was slightly lower than in previous year . Now expects FY revenues between 760 million and 790 million euros (previously: 670 million to 720 million euros) and an operating profit in a range of 70 million to 85 million euros (previously: 50 million to 80 million euros) .In first nine months of financial year 2016/17 generated revenues at 565 million euros (previous year: 558 million euros).

Cropenergies Q2 operating result down at of 22 mln euros

Cropenergies AG : To repeat good 1st half of previous year despite lower earnings in 2nd quarter 2016/17 - outlook for earnings confirmed . Operating result of 22 million euros ($24.69 million) (previous year: 26 million euros) in 2nd quarter 2016/17 . Revenues in 2nd quarter 2016/17 were 182 million euros(previous year: 193 million euros) . Increases its forecast for revenues for financial year 2016/17 and expects them to lie between 670 million euros and 720 million euros (previous forecast: 640 million euros to 700 million euros) .Confirms FY forecast for its results and continues to expect an EBITDA, adjusted for special items, in a range between 85 million euros and 115 million euros.

Cropenergies Q1 operating profit up 42 pct at 19 million euros

Cropenergies AG : Revenues in 1st quarter decreased as expected and reached 168 million euros (previous year: 198 million euros) . In July 2016, Cropenergies will restart its production plant in Wilton . Q1 operating profit therefore increased by 42 percent to 19 million euros (previous year: 14 million euros) . Expects FY revenues of 640 million to 700 million euros (previously expected: 625 million to 700 million euros) . In July 2016, Cropenergies will restart its production plant in Wilton .Expects FY operating profit in range of 50 million to 80 million euros (previously expected: 30 million to 70 million euros).