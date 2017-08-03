CEAT Ltd (CEAT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's CEAT Ltd June-qtr consol profit down 98 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CEAT Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 16.3 million rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 16.39 billion rupees versus 16.52 billion rupees last year.

Ceat says Q1 was a challenging qtr

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ceat Ltd :Says q1 was challenging quarter.Says destocking due to GST and peak RM prices hit co in Q1.Says expect GST to bring positive impact for tyre industry in long run.

Ceat March-qtr profit falls about 33 pct

April 28 (Reuters) - Ceat Ltd :Says recommended dividend of INR 11.5/share.Consol March quarter net profit 663.3 million rupees.Consol March quarter total income from operations 16.41 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 982.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 15.63 billion.

Ceat consol Dec-qtr profit down about 25 pct

Ceat Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 838.3 million rupees . Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 15.57 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.12 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 14.84 billion rupees.

Ceat Ltd gets members' nod for NCD issue of up to 5 bln rupees

Ceat Ltd : Gets members' nod for NCD issue of up to 5 billion rupees .

Ceat Ltd says production expected to start by Q417 at Ambernath OHT radial plant

CEAT Ltd : Investing 3.30 billion rupees for phase 1 capacity of 40 MT/day at greenfield OHT radial plant in Ambernath; to be further ramped up to 100 MT/day . Production is expected to commence by Q4 FY 2017 at greenfield OHT radial plant in Ambernath .

CEAT Ltd June-quarter consol profit falls about 15 pct

CEAT Ltd : Says June -quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees . India's CEAT Ltd says June -quarter consol net sales 14.61 billion rupees . India's CEAT Ltd consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.04 billion rupees .