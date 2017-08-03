Edition:
CEAT Ltd (CEAT.NS)

CEAT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,715.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.65 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs1,724.75
Open
Rs1,724.75
Day's High
Rs1,728.00
Day's Low
Rs1,706.00
Volume
26,810
Avg. Vol
637,052
52-wk High
Rs1,947.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,060.10

Latest Key Developments

India's CEAT Ltd June-qtr consol profit down 98 pct
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 09:30am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CEAT Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 16.3 million rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 16.39 billion rupees versus 16.52 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Ceat says Q1 was a challenging qtr
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 09:26am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ceat Ltd :Says q1 was challenging quarter.Says destocking due to GST and peak RM prices hit co in Q1.Says expect GST to bring positive impact for tyre industry in long run.  Full Article

Ceat March-qtr profit falls about 33 pct
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 04:17am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Ceat Ltd :Says recommended dividend of INR 11.5/share.Consol March quarter net profit 663.3 million rupees.Consol March quarter total income from operations 16.41 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 982.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 15.63 billion.  Full Article

Ceat consol Dec-qtr profit down about 25 pct
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 03:14am EST 

Ceat Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 838.3 million rupees . Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 15.57 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.12 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 14.84 billion rupees.  Full Article

Ceat Ltd gets members' nod for NCD issue of up to 5 bln rupees
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 07:18am EDT 

Ceat Ltd : Gets members' nod for NCD issue of up to 5 billion rupees .  Full Article

Ceat Ltd says production expected to start by Q417 at Ambernath OHT radial plant
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 04:45am EDT 

CEAT Ltd : Investing 3.30 billion rupees for phase 1 capacity of 40 MT/day at greenfield OHT radial plant in Ambernath; to be further ramped up to 100 MT/day . Production is expected to commence by Q4 FY 2017 at greenfield OHT radial plant in Ambernath .  Full Article

CEAT Ltd June-quarter consol profit falls about 15 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 08:06am EDT 

CEAT Ltd : Says June -quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees . India's CEAT Ltd says June -quarter consol net sales 14.61 billion rupees . India's CEAT Ltd consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.04 billion rupees .  Full Article

CEAT Ltd News

BRIEF-CEAT gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD

Earnings vs. Estimates

