Ceconomy AG (CECG.DE)

Ceconomy affirms FY guidance after Q3 results

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ceconomy :Says Q3 sales up 1.1 percent to 4.74 billion euros, helped by strong online now at 10.6 percent of sales.Says Q3 EBIT loss before special items of 61 million versus loss of 83 million a year ago.Says reiterates expects slight increase in total sales and like-for-like sales for full year.Says Q3 services sales up 2 percent to 306 million euros or 6.5 percent of total media markt/saturn sales.Says reiterates sees FY EBIT before special items up slightly compared with 466 million for 2015/16.

Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH files lawsuit against Toshiba unit

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp <6502.T>:Says Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH filed a lawsuit against co's Germany-based unit regarding Braun tube product dispute and claimed compensation.

Ceconomy to drive consolidation in consumer electronics

July 12 (Reuters) - Metro Ag :Ceconomy CFO says Ceconomy will drive consolidation in European market.Ceconomy CEO says Media-Saturn founder will have less of a role in future of Ceconomy as stake so small.Ceconomy CEO says no concrete plans yet for possible acquisition targets.

Convergenta says will actively defend rights in new Metro and Ceconomy structure

July 12 (Reuters) - :Convergenta, investment firm of media saturn founder kellerhals says will actively defend rights in new metro and ceconomy structure.

BaFin approves new exchange listing for German retailer Metro

June 26 (Reuters) - Metro AG :Federal financial supervisory authority (BaFin) has approved stock exchange listing for Metro Wholesale & Food Specialist AG.

Metro to acquire a minority stake in Planday

June 21 (Reuters) - METRO AG ::HAS COMMITTED TO ACQUIRE A MINORITY STAKE IN PLANDAY, A WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOLUTION PROVIDER THAT ENABLES BUSINESS OWNERS TO TAKE EMPLOYEE SCHEDULING FROM PEN AND PAPER TO A STREAMLINED, DIGITAL PROCESS.TO STRENGTHEN TIES BETWEEN THE TWO BUSINESSES, METRO HAS INVESTED INTO PLANDAY AND PATRICK FLESNER WILL BE JOINING THE PLANDAY BOARD.

Metro says expects Duesseldorf court to rule in favour of spin off

May 31 (Reuters) - METRO :Says expects Duesseldorf court to rule in favour of spin off of business.

Metro expects solid Russia business in coming quarters - conf call

Metro AG : Expects solid Russia business in the coming quarters - conference call . Wants to expand in market in Myanmar - conf call

Metro Q1 EBIT before special items down at 821 mln euros

Metro Ag : Q1 EBIT before special items at 821 million euros ($882.74 million) versus reuters consensus for 829 million euros . Q1 attributable net profit before special items at 381 million euros versus 367 million euros year ago . Guidance confirmed for financial year 2016/17 . Management and supervisory boards of Metro have taken all preparatory decisions for the planned demerger

Metro CEO says confident about shareholder vote on split

Metro AG CEO : Says have completed financing for both new parts of the company, targeted ratings also secured . Says confident about shareholder vote on split of company . Says rouble to bring more stability but no tailwind