Cencosud SA (CEN.SN)

CEN.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange

1,350.00CLP
1 Feb 2019
Change (% chg)

$25.00 (+1.89%)
Prev Close
$1,325.00
Open
$1,325.00
Day's High
$1,368.90
Day's Low
$1,325.00
Volume
2,458,249
Avg. Vol
3,665,467
52-wk High
$1,895.00
52-wk Low
$1,135.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cencosud announces cash tender offers
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 07:28pm EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - Cencosud Sa ::Cencosud S.A. announces cash tender offers for up to U.S. $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of certain of its outstanding debt securities.Cencosud SA says will offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 5.500% senior notes due 2021.  Full Article

Chilean retailer Cencosud says to end ADR listing
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 05:02pm EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Cencosud Sa :Chilean retailer cencosud says to end ADR listing.  Full Article

Cencosud SA News

Chilean retailer Cencosud shares up 4.8 pct on mall unit IPO announcement

Aug 31 The Chilean retailer Cencosud saw its shares rise 4.8 percent within half an hour of announcing on Friday it would float its commercial shopping mall subsidiary on the local stock exchange.

