Centrum Capital Ltd (CENC.BO)

India's Centrum Capital June qtr profit rises

Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's Centrum Capital Ltd :June quarter profit 75.4 million rupees versus profit 5.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 295 million rupees versus 189.2 million rupees year ago.

Centrum Capital's retail services arm signs deal for minority stake sale in CentrumDirect

May 31 (Reuters) - Centrum Capital Ltd ::Says Centrum Retail Services Limited has entered into agreement with Evolvence India Fund II Limited.Says deal for sale of minority stake in CentrumDirect Limited.

India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges

May 29 (Reuters) - Centrum Capital Ltd :March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 991.7 million rupees versus 139 million rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.05 rupee per share.Says approved to raise additional resources upto 10 billion rupees through FPO/QIP.

Centrum Capital says unit acquires 100 pct shares of Krish and Ram Forex Pvt Ltd

Centrum Capital Ltd : Buyforex India Limited, subsidiary of the company, has acquired 100% equity shares of Krish and Ram Forex Private Limited . Says cost of acquisition is 3.5 million rupees . Acquisition from Business Match Services (India) Limited (promoter company) .Krish and Ram Forex Private Limited has become a step-down subsidiary of Centrum Capital Limited.