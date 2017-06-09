Central Puerto SA (CEPU.BA)

June 9 (Reuters) - CENTRAL PUERTO SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY APPOINTS JORGE RAUBER AS CEO, TO TAKE OVER JUNE 19.

Central Puerto SA : Said on Friday Guillermo Reca was appointed chairman, while Gonzalo Peres Moore took the post of vice chairman Further company coverage: [CEPU.BA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)) Keywords: (URGENT).