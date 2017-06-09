Central Puerto SA (CEPU.BA)
CEPU.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
31.30ARS
20 Oct 2017
31.30ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.30 (+0.97%)
$0.30 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
$31.00
$31.00
Open
$31.10
$31.10
Day's High
$32.60
$32.60
Day's Low
$30.95
$30.95
Volume
1,149,557
1,149,557
Avg. Vol
543,905
543,905
52-wk High
$32.60
$32.60
52-wk Low
$17.50
$17.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Central Puerto appoints Jorge Rauber as new CEO
June 9 (Reuters) - CENTRAL PUERTO SA
Central Puerto appoints new chairman, vice chairman
Central Puerto SA