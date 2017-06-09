Edition:
Central Puerto SA (CEPU.BA)

CEPU.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

31.30ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.30 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
$31.00
Open
$31.10
Day's High
$32.60
Day's Low
$30.95
Volume
1,149,557
Avg. Vol
543,905
52-wk High
$32.60
52-wk Low
$17.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Central Puerto appoints Jorge Rauber as new CEO
Friday, 9 Jun 2017 08:12am EDT 

June 9 (Reuters) - CENTRAL PUERTO SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY APPOINTS JORGE RAUBER AS CEO, TO TAKE OVER JUNE 19.  Full Article

Central Puerto appoints new chairman, vice chairman
Monday, 9 May 2016 08:01am EDT 

Central Puerto SA : Said on Friday Guillermo Reca was appointed chairman, while Gonzalo Peres Moore took the post of vice chairman Further company coverage: [CEPU.BA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)) Keywords: (URGENT).  Full Article

