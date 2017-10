Aug 30 (Reuters) - Cera Sanitaryware Ltd :June quarter profit 192.9 million rupees versus 221.3 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 2.45 billion rupees versus 2.24 billion rupees year ago.

May 4 (Reuters) - Cera Sanitaryware Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 12 rupees per share.March quarter operating profit 556.8 million rupees versus 517.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 3.15 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees year ago.