CESC Ltd (CESC.NS)

CESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,029.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.40 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs1,033.70
Open
Rs1,033.95
Day's High
Rs1,041.25
Day's Low
Rs1,020.90
Volume
119,597
Avg. Vol
579,299
52-wk High
Rs1,080.00
52-wk Low
Rs533.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's CESC June-qtr profit up about 2 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 06:36am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - CESC Ltd ::June quarter profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 2 billion rupees.June quarter total income 22.24 billion rupees versus 20.38 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's CESC March-qtr profit rises marginally
Thursday, 18 May 2017 04:53am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - CESC Ltd :March quarter PAT 2.95 billion rupees.March quarter total income 16.31 billion rupees.PAT in march quarter last year was 2.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 15.04 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 2.22 billion rupees.  Full Article

CESC approved consolidation of shares in the ratio of 2:1
Thursday, 18 May 2017 04:43am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - CESC Ltd :Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of CESC Infra Ltd, Spencer's Retail Ltd and Music World Retail Ltd with co.Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of Spen Liq Pvt Ltd with RP-SG Business Process Services Ltd.Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of New Rising Promoters Pvt Ltd with Crescent Power Ltd.Says approved demerger of generation undertaking of the co to Haldia Energy.Says approved consolidation of shares in the ratio of 2:1.  Full Article

CESC gets bid to become electricity distribution francise in Bikaner
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 01:40am EST 

CESC Ltd :Says gets bid from Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd as the electricity distribution francisee in Bikaner for 20 years.  Full Article

CESC Ltd says no decision by board on any massive restructuring
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 02:15am EST 

CESC Ltd : CESC Ltd clarifies on news item "cesc aims to unlock value via massive restructuring" .CESC Ltd says company evaluates various proposals from time to time but, till date, there is no decision by board of directors on any such "massive restructuring".  Full Article

CESC Ltd March-qtr profit up about 1.6 pct
Thursday, 19 May 2016 04:55am EDT 

CESC Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 2.48 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.44 billion rupees year ago . India's CESC Ltd says March-quarter net sales 14.65 billion rupees versus 14.01 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

CESC Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 04:54am EST 

CESC Ltd:Declared interim dividend @ 10 Indian rupees per share (100%) payable on and from March 22, 2016.  Full Article

