CESC Ltd (CESC.NS)

India's CESC June-qtr profit up about 2 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - CESC Ltd ::June quarter profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 2 billion rupees.June quarter total income 22.24 billion rupees versus 20.38 billion rupees last year.

India's CESC March-qtr profit rises marginally

May 18 (Reuters) - CESC Ltd :March quarter PAT 2.95 billion rupees.March quarter total income 16.31 billion rupees.PAT in march quarter last year was 2.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 15.04 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 2.22 billion rupees.

CESC approved consolidation of shares in the ratio of 2:1

May 18 (Reuters) - CESC Ltd :Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of CESC Infra Ltd, Spencer's Retail Ltd and Music World Retail Ltd with co.Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of Spen Liq Pvt Ltd with RP-SG Business Process Services Ltd.Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of New Rising Promoters Pvt Ltd with Crescent Power Ltd.Says approved demerger of generation undertaking of the co to Haldia Energy.Says approved consolidation of shares in the ratio of 2:1.

CESC gets bid to become electricity distribution francise in Bikaner

CESC Ltd :Says gets bid from Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd as the electricity distribution francisee in Bikaner for 20 years.

CESC Ltd says no decision by board on any massive restructuring

CESC Ltd : CESC Ltd clarifies on news item "cesc aims to unlock value via massive restructuring" .CESC Ltd says company evaluates various proposals from time to time but, till date, there is no decision by board of directors on any such "massive restructuring".

CESC Ltd March-qtr profit up about 1.6 pct

CESC Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 2.48 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.44 billion rupees year ago . India's CESC Ltd says March-quarter net sales 14.65 billion rupees versus 14.01 billion rupees year ago .

CESC Ltd declares interim dividend

CESC Ltd:Declared interim dividend @ 10 Indian rupees per share (100%) payable on and from March 22, 2016.