CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP6.SA)
CESP6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.94BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.17 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
R$ 14.11
Open
R$ 14.17
Day's High
R$ 14.25
Day's Low
R$ 13.94
Volume
924,500
Avg. Vol
1,755,571
52-wk High
R$ 19.51
52-wk Low
R$ 12.33
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo approves dividend payment
CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo:Approves dividend payment totaling 41.3 million Brazilian reais, to be paid until June 30.Says payment includes 9.5 million reais for common shares (0.0867 real per share), 13.6 million reais for preferred shares of class A (1.8245 real per share) and 18.3 million reais for preferred shares of class B (0.0867 real per share).Record date April 29.Ex-dividend date May 2. Full Article
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
