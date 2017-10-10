Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TCS Capital Management cuts stake in Central European Media Enterprises ‍​to 7 pct from 9.8 pct

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd :TCS Capital Management LLC cuts stake in Central European Media Enterprises ‍​to 7.0 percent as of Oct 6 from a stake of 9.8 percent as of July 10 - SEC filing.

Broadcaster CME say revenue to grow faster than costs in coming years

July 25 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd , CETV.PR:says in SEC filing expects revenues to grow at a faster pace than costs in 2017 and for the next few years, leading to continued OIBDA margin expansion .says in August 2017 we anticipate repaying approximately EUR 50.0 million of the principal outstanding on 2018 euro term loan -filing.says expects free cash flow to increase significantly in 2017 compared to 2016 -filing.

Broadcaster CME confirms 2017 core profit growth outlook

July 25 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd , CETV.PR:confirms expects oibda growth of 13-17 percent at constant rates in 2017 - earnings call presentation.says expects unlevered free cash flow of $105-110 million at actual rates in 2017.says outlook for continuing operations, 2016 oibda for continuing operations was $136.7 million.says CAPEX for continuing operations in 2017 is expected to be around $30 million.

Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly income attributable to CME per share $0.07

July 25 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd :Qtrly income attributable to CME Ltd. per share $0.07.Central European Media Enterprises Ltd reports results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2017.Central European Media Enterprises Ltd qtrly net revenues increased 4% at actual rates and 6% at constant rates to us$ 181.9 million.Qtrly operating Income increased 16% at actual rates and 17% at constant rates to $50.8 million.Central European Media Enterprises ltd Qtrly OIBDA increased 14% at actual rates and 15% at constant rates to us$ 61.2 million.Q2 revenue view $184.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees carriage fees and subscription revenue from four remaining operations to increase double digits this year.

Broadcaster CME sees path to net leverage ratio falling below 6x

April 26 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd , CETV.PR:co-CEO Del Nin reiterates sees path to net leverage ratio falling below 6x in 2017, leading to further borrowing cost reduction nL5N1GT3M4.Del Nin says we have a while to go to get to a dividend stage.

Broadcaster CME sees FY 2017 core profit growing 13-17 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd , CETV.PR:says expects OIBDA growth of 13% to 17% at constant exchange rates in 2017.says expects unlevered free cash flow of $105 - 110 million at actual rates in 2017.says capex in 2017 is expected to be consistent with the amount spent in 2016 -presentation.says cash paid for income taxes in 2017 expected to be around $10 million.says anticipates using excess cash to begin repaying principal outstanding on 2018 euro term loan in november this year.says guarantee fees related to the 2019 euro term loan and 2021 euro term loan expected to be paid in kind during 2017 amount to approximately $25 million.says expect revenues to grow at a faster pace than costs in 2017 and for the next few years, leading to continued oibda margin expansion year on year -filing.says on Romania, market growth for the remainder of 2017 to be significantly lower than the growth rate in the first three months of the year -filing.says net leverage ratio has decreased to 6.3x.

Broadcaster CME shares jump 8 percent to highest since 2013

April 26 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd , CETV.PR:shares rise to highest level since October 2013.up 8 percent at 96.95 crowns in Prague .PX.CME reported a higher-than-expected 29 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, boosted by growing television advertising markets and increasing subscription fees nL8N1HY1L8.

Central European Media Q1 revenue rose 5 pct to $135 mln

April 26 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd :Central european media enterprises ltd. Reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017.Qtrly net revenues increased 5% at actual rates and 8% at constant rates to US$135.0 million.Qtrly oibda increased 29% at actual rates and 35% at constant rates to us$ 22.1 million.Qtrly operating income increased 58% at actual rates and 68% at constant rates to US$ 12.3 million.Qtrly net loss attributable to cme ltd $0.09.Q1 revenue view $134.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Broadcaster CME's shares highest since March 2014, Czech Philip Morris ex-dividend

April 20 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises CETV.PR:Central European Media Enterprises shares rose to their highest level since March 2014 on Thursday.shares were up 1.6 percent at 82.30 crowns at 0711 GMT.shares in Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR fell 7.0 percent to 13,008 crowns in ex-dividend trading.

Central European Media Enterprises announces debt repricing

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd : Central European Media Enterprises announces debt repricing, immediately reduces average borrowing cost on all outstanding debt by 150 basis points .Central European Media Enterprises Ltd - expected to result in at least US$30 million of savings from debt service obligations by end of next year.